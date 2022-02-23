Delinea Adds Salesforce Veteran Phil Calvin as Chief Product Officer, Brings Distinguished Technology Advisor Larry Quinlan on Board of Directors

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Delinea , a leading provider of privileged access management (PAM) solutions for seamless security, today announced new additions to its executive leadership team as the company enhances its industry-leading product portfolio and builds upon its success in established and emerging markets. Phil Calvin joins the company as Chief Product Officer, responsible for defining and leading the overall product and solutions strategy for the company. Larry Quinlan , a technology leader and public board director, has joined Delinea's Board of Directors.

Calvin brings more than 25 years of software development, technical leadership, and entrepreneurial experience to Delinea, with expertise including technical strategy, cloud architecture, and engineering executive management. Prior to Delinea, Calvin spent nearly a decade at Salesforce in a variety of architectural and engineering leadership roles, most recently leading the Platform Engineering organization and focusing on making the Salesforce platform trusted, accessible, and scalable. His earlier career includes several startups and engineering roles, including serving as Principal Architect at Citrix.

"Delinea's comprehensive portfolio of PAM solutions is already one of the strongest and most comprehensive in the market. It's a great foundation to build upon as we execute our product strategy and innovate to help customers meet modern PAM challenges," said Calvin.

"Phil's depth of knowledge in building scale and highly-available platforms will further accelerate our innovation in the cloud," said Art Gilliland, CEO, Delinea. "We are thrilled to have an executive with Phil's experience and talent join Delinea."

Larry Quinlan currently serves on the board of directors for ServiceNow, the National Association of Corporate Directors - Florida, and Easterseals South Florida. Quinlan's prior experience includes 11 years as the global CIO of Deloitte, one of the largest professional services organizations in the world, where he spent 33 years. Quinlan speaks frequently on the topics of leadership, IT transformation, mobility, collaboration, and Diversity, Equity & Inclusion.

"Larry is a recognized authority on bold, transformational leadership and brings a deep technical and business perspective to our board which will enhance our thinking and make us stronger," said Gilliland. "He is passionate about our technology and our mission to make secure access more seamless and easier to use."

