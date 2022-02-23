BD Appoints Shana Neal as Chief People Officer

FRANKLIN LAKES, N.J., Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) (NYSE: BDX), a leading global medical technology company, today announced that Shana Neal has been appointed chief people officer, effective April 4, 2022.

Neal, who held HR leadership positions at BD from 2005 to 2018, will oversee BD's Human Resources, Communications and Social Investing functions globally, including Talent Acquisition and Management; Total Rewards; HR Operations; HR Business Partnering; and Inclusion, Diversity, Equity and Engagement. She will report to BD's chairman, CEO and president, Tom Polen. Neal replaces Betty Larson who has been named to a new role in the health care industry.

"Shana's highly regarded work and demonstrated leadership across a range of HR capabilities, coupled with her deep, first-hand knowledge of our industry and BD's talent, HR capabilities and culture, make her the ideal person to lead this function into the future," said Polen. "I'm proud to welcome Shana back to BD as our new chief people officer, which is a key role to empower our teams to deliver on our purpose as we advance our BD 2025 strategy and create value for all of our stakeholders."

Neal rejoins BD from Owens & Minor, a Fortune 500 health care solutions company, where she has served as executive vice president and chief human resources officer since 2018, as well as president of the Owens & Minor Foundation and the executive sponsor for Environmental, Social and Governance initiatives. Prior to Owens & Minor, Neal worked at BD from 2005 to 2018 in a variety of senior leadership roles, most recently as senior vice president, Human Resources, of the Life Sciences Segment. Additionally, Neal successfully led the organization and talent integration for BD's acquisitions of C. R. Bard, Inc. and CareFusion Corporation. Earlier in her tenure at BD, Neal led HR across manufacturing and businesses, including Worldwide Specimen Management and Worldwide Diagnostic Systems, as well as a number of roles in BD's Medical Segment, leading HR for the Diabetes Care and Medication Delivery Solutions businesses.

Neal holds a Master of Arts in Human Resource Development from Clemson University and earned her Bachelor of Science in Business from Limestone University in Gaffney, S.C.

