Re-Entry Testing Requirement Still in Place - How Travel Insurance Covers Quarantine Costs

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As destinations ease restrictions and travelers consider international travel for the first time since the pandemic, the re-entry testing requirement remains in place. Travel insurance will help you book with peace of mind knowing that unexpected costs may be covered if you contract COVID-19 while at your destination. The experts at Yonder Travel Insurance break down how travel insurance covers quarantine (or not!) and important tips on getting your claim approved.

What IS covered?

For most policies, if you test positive for COVID-19 and are required to medically quarantine at your destination, travel insurance may reimburse you for additional accommodations, meals, local transportation and a new return flight home under travel delay or trip interruption benefits.

"Most resorts now have quarantine plans in place if a guest tests positive for COVID-19," says Terry Boynton, President and Co-Founder at Yonder. "Check with your hotel or resort first to figure out what the out-of-pocket cost would be if you were required to quarantine and that will help you decide which policy will best meet your needs."

What's NOT covered?

Medical quarantine is often defined as a period of isolation imposed by a government or physician to prevent the spread of disease. Most travel insurance policies won't provide coverage if you're NOT ill or sick with COVID-19 but have to self-quarantine or shelter-in-place upon arrival to a destination. For some policies, if you don't physically have symptoms , coverage may not apply if you were exposed to someone with COVID-19 and are asked to quarantine.

What are important things to know about filing a quarantine claim?

There are two important tips the experts at Yonder can give when it comes to filing a successful quarantine claim. The first is that if you do become sick with COVID-19 during your trip, make sure to have proof of a positive PCR lab test or see a licensed physician.

The second tip is to keep all receipts of the extra expenses you pay out of pocket while you are quarantined. This will increase the ease of filing a claim. The team at Yonder will assist with filing your claim and make sure it gets processed in a fair and timely manner.

Contact:

Beckah Morris, Operations & Marketing Director

(855-358-6438)

beckah@insureyonder.com

View original content:

SOURCE Yonder Travel Insurance