Cyber insurtech BOXX hires Beazley leader in senior insurance role

BOXX adds Zurich Insurance and Hartford Steam Boiler as new insurance partners

TORONTO, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Toronto-based global insurtech BOXX Insurance today announced the appointment of Phil Baker as President of BOXX Canada. Baker will also be responsible for delivering BOXX's insurance strategy globally as its Global Head of Insurance.

Prior to joining BOXX, Baker headed Beazley Canada where he was board chairman and head of broker relations. Baker joined Beazley when it acquired Creechurch Underwriters, where he was President and CEO of the highly regarded MGA that focused on insuring risks in the emerging technology space. Before joining Creechurch, Baker headed the financial and professional lines business unit for Travelers Canada.

Said Baker: "The rapid pace and acceleration of digitization is creating digital uncertainty of seismic proportions. Nowhere is this felt more than by everyday businesses and consumers who have historically been ill-served by insurers. The opportunity to help democratise access to both cyber insurance and digital protection through BOXX's all-in-one platform is incredibly exciting."

"Phil will play an integral role in expanding relationships with the insurance brokers that fuel our business in Canada," said Vishal Kundi, BOXX's CEO and Co-Founder. "Under Phil's technical leadership, we can step up the pace to enhance and extend our insurance products to meet the demands of partners and customers we are seeing across the world."

BOXX also announced the addition of Zurich Insurance and Hartford Steam Boiler as new insurance providers for BOXX. Baker will manage these relationships as well as cultivate new ones as BOXX expands into selected new markets and segments.

BOXX Insurance Inc. helps businesses, individuals and families insure and defend against cyber threats. BOXX Insurance Inc. is privately-held with headquarters in Toronto, Canada. BOXX's vision is to help businesses, individuals and families stay ahead of, respond to and recover from cyber threats, putting their digital safety first. For further information, please visit www.boxxinsurance.com .

