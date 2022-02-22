Critical Infrastructure Cybersecurity Conference Head to Ft. Lauderdale Florida

MIAMI, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hack the Port 2022, the Maritime and Control Systems Cybersecurity and Cyber Exercise Conference, is an elite and unique cybersecurity conference featuring key leaders from the world of critical infrastructure cybersecurity that will see venture capital investors, CEOs of fortune 100 and 500 firms, students from the top Centers of Academic Excellence in Cybersecurity colleges, senior government officials, members of US cyber defensive teams, and a few of the world's top cybersecurity solutions that protect, oil and gas, water, the power grid, ships, ports and related facilities come together for 4 days in South Florida.

Hack the Port is a unique critical infrastructure conference that covers not only maritime cyber threats, national and global cybersecurity policy but also acts as a training and learning event for professionals and soon to be graduates from the nation's top Centers of Academic Excellence in Cybersecurity accredited programs who will compete in a series of near-realistic cyber defensive and offensive exercises. The conference will have keynotes from major US Government leaders, industry senior executives, subject matter experts from the National Security Agency (NSA), US Cyber Command, US Coast Guard, Department of Homeland Security (DHS), the Cybersecurity Infrastructure and Security Agency (CISA), IBM, Elastic, CyberWire, Northrop Grumman, Cisco, Eclypsium, CyberPoint, Maverc, AWS, Armis, Resecurity, Nozomi Networks, academia, elected officials and more. The conference brings together the most substantial critical infrastructure cyber content and experts under one roof

As national and global headlines point out, cybersecurity is one of the largest threats to global security and economies. The numbers speak for themselves: while maritime transport alone accounts for nearly 90% of world trade, the major seaports suffered an average of 10 to 12 cyberattacks per day. Recent cyber-attacks have seen fuel, food and critical supplies disrupted as a result of nation state or nation state proxy cyber-attacks. Cyber-attacks by nation states seeking to slow down or interrupt the health of local, regional and even global supply chains continue. As the US continues to make more resilient its supply chain from cyber-attacks, the adversarial innovations designed to defeat defensive technologies and teams continues at breakneck speed. Florida's economy is just one of the states in the eye of the cyber storm. Adroit at hurricane preparedness, can Florida's critical infrastructure, grid, manufacturing, ports, healthcare, financial systems and way of life sustain a cyber-attack such as 2016's NotPetya that devasted not only its intended target but also unintended corporate enterprises in the US and the world?

"We are excited to organize this crucial and timely ripped from the headlines cybersecurity conference, that not only informs but also provides hands on training and upfront networking with global cybersecurity experts and solution providers. Hack the Port 2022 will set the tone for cybersecurity in the United States for years to come and we have chosen South Florida due to its growth as a leading technology hub," said Armando Seay, Director & Co-founder MISI."

About Hack the Port: Hack the Port 22 is a hybrid cybersecurity event by MISI and DreamPort inspired by U.S. Cyber Command. The Conference will be held in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida on March 21-25 at the Greater Ft. Lauderdale Convention Center, Convention Center Address: 1950 Eisenhower Blvd, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316. This conference is a hybrid event with physical and virtual options. For media credentials, please visit: https://www.hacktheport.tech/.

