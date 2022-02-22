Battery-Powered Lawn Mowers to Make Strong Inroads Through 2025, Boosted by Growing Acceptance of Robotic Technology

CLEVELAND, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new Freedonia Group analysis forecasts global demand for lawn mowers to reach $9.5 billion in 2025. While engine-driven lawn mowers will continue to dominate sales, battery-powered models will see their share of the market increase from 18% in 2020 to 24% in 2025:

Freedonia Group logo (PRNewswire)

Battery-powered models will continue to gain market share in walk behind mowers, and the expanding popularity of robotic mowers – which are virtually all battery-powered – will further support gains.

Although they will remain a smaller share of riding mowers than walk behind mowers, improvements in battery-powered models' power and performance will allow them to increase their share of the riding mower market.

While West European lawn mower markets tend to be mature in general, increasing penetration of robotic mowers throughout the region will allow for healthy growth in battery-powered lawn mower sales. Ongoing advances in the US, the largest market for lawn mowers, will also promote gains for battery-powered lawn mowers through 2025, especially as adoption of robotic mowers is expected to rise sharply in the country.

However, growth will be somewhat slower than the 2015-2020 period due to the elevated 2020 market. As consumers started doing more of their own lawn care during the COVID-19 pandemic, the global lawn mower market achieved a new all-time high in that year, with sales above the pre-recession 2007 level for the first time.

Battery Power Expanding to Larger Mowers

Lawn mowers have been slower to transition to battery power than other types of lawn and garden equipment, and gas power remains the dominant technology for larger models like riding mowers. However, battery technology continues to improve, and battery-powered riding mowers are increasingly capable of competing with engine-driven models on both performance (power, run time) and price.

In particular, these performance improvements have greatly expanded the scope for battery-powered products in commercial markets, where users typically have more intensive needs than consumer buyers.

Want to Learn More?

Now available from The Freedonia Group, Global Lawn Mowers provides historical data for 2010, 2015, and 2020 and forecasts for 2025 and 2030 for global lawn mower demand in current dollar terms (which are not adjusted for inflation). Historical demand totals at the country level are also presented in local currency terms.

Demand is presented by power source (engine-driven, battery-powered, corded electric) and by market (consumer, commercial). Demand for robotic lawn mowers is also provided.

About the Freedonia Group - The Freedonia Group, a division of MarketResearch.com, is the premier international industrial research company, providing our clients with product analyses, market forecasts, industry trends, and market share information. From one-person consulting firms to global conglomerates, our analysts provide companies with unbiased, reliable industry market research and analysis to help them make important business decisions. With over 100 studies published annually, we support over 90% of the industrial Fortune 500 companies. Find off-the-shelf studies at https://www.freedoniagroup.com/ or contact us for custom research: +1 440.842.2400.

Press Contact:

Corinne Gangloff

+1 440.842.2400

cgangloff@freedoniagroup.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Freedonia Group