Utilimarc Publishes Survey Results Regarding Greenhouse Gas Reporting Trends in Fleet

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Utilimarc recently released the results of a survey on Greenhouse Gas Reporting. The survey was created to understand how leading North American fleets were tracking and reporting on their progress towards goals set on emissions reduction – of which the commercial fleet industry makes up, an estimated 35 percent of GHG emissions worldwide. This survey went out to over 13,000 participants and aimed to investigate the motive and urgency in reporting on GHGs and sustainability initiatives, as well as gauge how fleets were choosing to pursue their reporting strategies.

For organizations not reporting on GHGs, Utilimarc's survey gauged the likelihood of beginning to report in the future.

Some key metrics of the survey assessed the driving forces for organizations currently reporting emissions, along with the frequency of reports and which systems they are using to do so. For organizations not yet reporting on GHGs, Utilimarc's survey gauged the likelihood of beginning to report in the future.

"Reporting on emissions and greenhouse gasses will be a primary focus for fleets in the future, to ensure transparency for their communities, customers, investors and employees. Surveying leading enterprise fleets across North America allows us to understand what is sought after for sustainability and GHG reporting in future." – Mike Nowak, Utilimarc CIO

One of the key findings of the survey discovered that while 43 percent of participants are already reporting on gas emissions today, another 20 percent are planning to in the future, and roughly 35 percent have no imminent plans to begin. Additionally, for organizations already reporting, roughly 90 percent of respondents pointed to internal sustainability initiatives as the driving force. This shows a clear need for this type of reporting that is being fueled by the universal push to make organizations greener at every level.

In addition to the why and the how, Utilimarc's survey looked to investigate the outcome of fleets tracking and reporting their greenhouse gas emissions. Follow up questions surrounding GHG emissions from charging electric vehicles and concrete plans for reducing GHGs paint a fuller picture for how greenhouse gas reporting will play a part in fleets' sustainability strategies.

About Utilimarc

Utilimarc is leading the industry in business intelligence solutions for enterprise and municipal fleets. We work closely with our customers to ensure their data is actionable and reliable to inform sustainable change within their organization. Twenty years of industry experience working with diverse data silos from the nation's largest utility fleets has driven us to develop our BI platform that connects and unifies fleet data sources into a single environment.

An important layer to Utilimarc's BI platform - and its success - is our people. Our team of data scientists and fleet analysts work closely with our customers building custom automated reports and dashboards specific to their needs. The results of unifying data sources empower our customers to have a true understanding of the daily performance and utilization of their fleet assets.

Utilimarc is headquartered in Minneapolis with remote teams around the world, currently working alongside North America's highest performing fleet organizations. For more information visit www.utilimarc.com.

