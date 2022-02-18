Leading internet provider to improve local fiber infrastructure and accessibility, starting in Durango, Colorado

DURANGO, Colo., Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Ting Internet, a division of Tucows (NASDAQ: TCX) (TSX: TC), has announced its plans to significantly expand its Colorado footprint and bring its highly demanded fiber internet services to Colorado's Western Slope, starting with a full city network build in Durango, Colorado.

Ting Internet announces expansion to Colorado's Western Slope, starting with a full fiber network build in Durango, Colorado. (CNW Group/Tucows Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Known for its world-class customer service and lightning-fast fiber internet, Ting currently operates in seven states across the U.S. Locally, Ting has provided next-generation connectivity to residents and businesses in the city of Centennial since 2016 and recently announced its expansion into Colorado Springs, where Ting will be the anchor tenant on Colorado Springs Utilities' new fiber network.

"We've been proudly operating in Colorado for the past five years and are thrilled to announce that we are expanding our footprint to provide better connectivity throughout Colorado's Western Slope," said Jill Szuchmacher, executive vice president, Ting Internet. "Our expertise — both nationwide and especially here within the state — will help us quickly deliver the high speed internet service that Coloradans deserve, and help unlock economic development throughout the broader region."

Work in Durango is expected to begin in spring 2022, with fiber service rolling out by the end of the year. Ting will be Durango's first city-wide fiber internet provider and will provide residents and businesses with dedicated bandwidth, guaranteeing higher speeds and more robust service reliability than traditional offerings.

Ting's planned expansion throughout the Western Slope builds on its 2020 acquisition of Cedar Holdings Group, a local telecommunications provider that has been serving the community since 2001.

"Our acquisition of Cedar Holdings Group was critical in increasing our resources and infrastructure within the Western Slope," said Elliot Noss, CEO of Tucows and Ting Internet. "With this, we are uniquely positioned to expedite construction and operations within the region."

As part of its Western Slope expansion, Ting is also participating in the current broadband provider request for proposal (RFP) process in Cortez, Colorado, and is in the planning stages for additional builds in cities and towns across the Western Slope.

Residents living in Durango, Cortez or the broader Western Slope who would like to stay informed about Ting's expansion and expected service dates can visit tinginternet.com/westernslope .

About Ting Internet

Ting Internet provides Crazy Fast Fiber Internet® in select U.S. towns and cities. Ting Internet is committed to net neutrality and the open internet. More than that, Ting Internet is committed to being a part of improving the communities it serves by supporting and championing local good works. Ting Internet sponsors local programs, events, foundations, festivals, charities, and public services everywhere we go, investing in the future of the towns we serve.

About Tucows

Tucows helps connect more people to the benefit of internet access through communications service technology, domain services, and fiber-optic internet infrastructure.

Ting ( https://ting.com/internet ) delivers fixed fiber Internet access with outstanding customer support. Wavelo ( http://wavelo.com ) is a telecommunications software suite for service providers that simplifies the management of mobile and internet network access, provisioning, billing and subscription, developer tools, and more. OpenSRS ( https://opensrs.com ), Enom ( https://www.enom.com ) and Ascio ( https://ascio.com ) combined manage approximately 25 million domain names and millions of value-added services through a global reseller network of over 35,000 web hosts and ISPs. Hover ( https://hover.com ) makes it easy for individuals and small businesses to manage their domain names and email addresses. More information can be found on Tucows' corporate website ( https://tucows.com ).

Ting Logo (CNW Group/Tucows Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Tucows Inc.