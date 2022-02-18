Kroger to Host 2022 Business Update

CINCINNATI, Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) announced today it will host a business update in Florida, including a tour of the Groveland Customer Fulfillment Center immediately following formal presentations on Friday, March 4, 2022. Kroger executives will provide an update on the company's strategic initiatives, including Leading with Fresh and Accelerating with Digital and the value creation model.

Kroger's top priority in hosting this event is the safety of all attendees and associates. As such, the number of in-person attendees will be limited and by invite only. The presentation will broadcast online at ir.kroger.com on March 4 from 8:30 a.m. (ET) to approximately 11 a.m. (ET). Click on "Events and Presentations" to access the event. An on-demand replay of the webcast will be available at approximately 3 p.m. (ET) on Friday, March 4, 2022.

About Kroger

At The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), we are Fresh for Everyone™ and dedicated to our Purpose: To Feed the Human Spirit®. We are, across our family of companies, nearly half a million associates who serve over 11 million customers daily through a seamless shopping experience under a variety of banner names. We are committed to creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities by 2025. To learn more about us, visit our newsroom and investor relations site.

