Wipfli announces Solve100 and Waypoint join firm

MILWAUKEE and WEST CHESTER, Pa. and CHICAGO, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wipfli LLP , a top 20 accounting and consulting firm with more than 100,000 clients, announced today that the teams from Solve100 and Waypoint have joined the firm.

Greg Woodard, principal at Solve100. “Together with Wipfli, we offer development expertise to build governance around clients’ data. This enables us to build solutions informing data-driven decisions, and offer integrations, connections and customizations that address unique needs.” (PRNewswire)

Wipfli LLP announced today that the teams from Solve100 and Waypoint have joined the firm.

The two companies bring a combined 25 years of broad capabilities in data analytics and application development. Their experienced technical prowess will support Wipfli by helping clients make data-driven decisions and realize untapped potential in their businesses while growing Wipfli's national footprint and enhancing its technical offerings.

Wipfli specifically initiated relationships with Solve100 and Waypoint knowing their teams had increasingly focused on creating data analytics and business intelligence services. Their drive to intimately understand their clients' businesses aligned with Wipfli's own culture of using creativity, discipline and proven processes to deliver results today while anticipating tomorrow's demands.

"We all recognize that data is an asset with untapped potential," said Ken Kortas, technology consulting practice leader at Wipfli. "Many of our clients are looking to understand how their data can inform their future growth and sustainability. That's where we can help. Adding Solve100 and Waypoint innovation and digital consultation skills to our Wipfli team deepens the bench to support all of our clients."

Solve100, based out of Chicago, offers business intelligence, data analytics, machine learning and predictive analytics solutions to the healthcare, manufacturing, financial services, food service/manufacturing and distribution/logistics industries. DecisionPoint Advisors, based in Charlotte NC, which offers merger and acquisition consultancy for middle-market technology companies, represented Solve100 in its transaction.

Waypoint, based out of West Chester, Pa., offers enterprise data management (data warehousing, integration and governance), analytics and enterprise performance management solutions across multiple industries, with specific expertise in the healthcare and financial service industries. Solganick & Co., an, independent technology investment bank with M&A advisory expertise, represented Waypoint in its transaction.

"We offer a better way to aggregate disparate information, and report, analyze and visualize complex data through business intelligence, or data analytics," said Greg Woodard, principal at Solve100.

"Together with Wipfli, we offer development expertise to build governance around clients' data. This enables us to build solutions informing data-driven decisions, and offer integrations, connections and customizations that address unique needs."

Helping businesses through managing and interpreting data is integral to the future. Both Solve100 and Waypoint moved to join Wipfli because the firm understands the power data holds to help its clients succeed and grow.

"Data is more abundant than ever before, but organizations struggle with planning, managing and visualizing that data in a way that provides insights," said Brendan McGuire, managing partner at Waypoint Consulting. "We help all types of clients discover, develop, and deploy data and analytics solutions in ways that improve operations, reduce risks and drive profitability."

The combined companies bring more than 50 associates into the Wipfli team, which now numbers more than 3,100 associates in the U.S., India and the Philippines. These are the 11th and 12th firms to join Wipfli in the past three years.

About Wipfli LLP

With more than 100,000 clients and 3,100 associates, Wipfli ranks among the top 20 accounting and business consulting firms in the nation. In 2030 Wipfli turns 100, but in many ways, we feel like we're just getting started. Business today is more fluid than ever. Helping firms achieve their goals takes imagination, discipline and a process that delivers results today while anticipating tomorrow's demands. That's Wipfli.

Media Contact

Wipfli

Sara Snyder

Wipfli

Sara.snyder@wipfli.com

Ken Kortas, technology consulting practice leader at Wipfli: (PRNewswire)

Brendan McGuire, managing partner at Waypoint Consulting: “We help all types of clients discover, develop, and deploy data and analytics solutions in ways that improve operations, reduce risks and drive profitability.” (PRNewswire)

(PRNewsfoto/Wipfli LLP) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Wipfli LLP