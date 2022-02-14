TuneCore Pens Partnership with Fwaygo to Become the Preeminent Global Mobile Music Discovery and Distribution Platform

LOS ANGELES and BROOKLYN, N.Y., Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading independent DIY digital music distributor TuneCore, a division of global digital music company Paris-based Believe, has partnered with newly launched mobile music discovery platform Fwaygo. The two companies will work together to provide artists with digital music distribution through Fwaygo, powered by TuneCore.

Fwaygo is a new mobile music discovery platform which gives independent artists the ability to increase their exposure and, in the future, their earnings. Created by serial social media entrepreneur, musician and Fwaygo CEO Jeremy Greene alongside partners Mercari CEO John Lagerling and Fwaygo COO Janelle Greene, the company launched in beta late last year and has already attracted tens of thousands of enthusiastic users and gained the support of artists like renowned rap artist Young Thug, who uses Fwaygo to find new music and artists with whom to collaborate.

Young Thug commented, "I have never came across such so many great artists on one single platform. Fwaygo is the future of music discovery and distribution. Fwaygo is P"

Said Greene, "I believe the future of artist discovery and distribution is in mobile and I'm happy to disrupt the music industry because It's been broken for a very long time. We are thrilled to be partnering with the TuneCore team and look forward to joining the revolution for independent artists."

Through the Fwaygo app, artists can upload songs directly from their mobile devices, along with artwork and social tags with a 15 second burst allowing users to discover the best parts of the song. The ease of use has fueled Fwaygo's rapid growth with over 40,000 artist profiles created since their launch.

Once the record has been uploaded, Fwaygo uses its AI powered algorithm to match fans with music they will love, giving artists the opportunity to go viral through Fwaygo's "Discover" feed. Through the new partnership with TuneCore, artists will have the opportunity to send their music to over 150+ digital stores and streaming platforms using TuneCore's industry leading automated distribution services, all via their mobile phones, making the entire experience simple and seamless.

Commented Andreea Gleeson, Chief Executive Officer, TuneCore, "Fwaygo taps into two areas of importance for independent artists - opportunity for music discovery and a fast easy music upload experience. We're looking forward to the partnership and working with Fwaygo to get their artists' music distributed to audiences around the world, while they keep their ownership, and get paid too."

About TuneCore

TuneCore is the global platform for independent musicians to build audiences and careers – with technology and services across distribution, publishing administration and a range of promotional services. TuneCore Music Distribution services help artists, labels and managers sell their music through Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Deezer, TikTok, Tencent and more than 150 download and streaming stores worldwide, while retaining 100 percent of their sales revenue and rights for a low annual flat fee. TuneCore Music Publishing Administration assists songwriters by administering their compositions through licensing, registration, worldwide royalty collections, and placement opportunities in film, TV, commercials, video games and more. The TuneCore Artist Services portal offers a suite of tools and services that enable artists to promote their craft, connect with fans, and get their music heard. TuneCore, part of Believe, is headquartered in Brooklyn, NY, with offices in Los Angeles, Nashville, Atlanta, and Austin, and operates globally through local teams based in the UK, Germany, France, Belgium, Italy, Russia, Brazil, Mexico, Nigeria, South Africa, India, Japan and Singapore across 5 continents. www.tunecore.com

About Believe

Believe is one of the world's leading digital music companies. Believe's mission is to develop independent artists and labels in the digital world by providing them the solutions they need to grow their audience at each stage of their career and development. Believe's passionate team of digital music experts around the world leverages the Group's global technology platform to advise artists and labels, distribute and promote their music. Its 1,401 employees in more than 50 countries aim to support independent artists and labels with a unique digital expertise, respect, fairness and transparency. Believe offers its various solutions through a portfolio of brands including TuneCore, Nuclear Blast, Naïve, Groove Attack and AllPoints. Believe is listed on compartment A of the regulated market of Euronext Paris (Ticker: BLV.PA, ISIN: FR0014003FE9). www.believe.com

Fwaygo, is the first music streaming platform which enables undiscovered artists to increase their exposure and their earnings. The platform avoids exploitative music ownership, royalty and streaming revenue policies of traditional labels and streaming services.

