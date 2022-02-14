<span class="legendSpanClass">Findings underscore importance of nutritional enrichment in improving cognition; highlights how combination of</span>ω<span class="legendSpanClass">-3FAs and xanthophyll carotenoids may help in reducing cognitive decline and/or delaying Alzheimer's disease onset later in life</span>

NEW STUDY PUBLISHED IN JOURNAL OF CLINICAL NUTRITION CREDITS SUPPLEMENT "MEMORY HEALTH" WITH IMPROVING WORKING MEMORY IN OLDER ADULTS <span class="legendSpanClass">Findings underscore importance of nutritional enrichment in improving cognition; highlights how combination of</span>ω<span class="legendSpanClass">-3FAs and xanthophyll carotenoids may help in reducing cognitive decline and/or delaying Alzheimer's disease onset later in life</span>

BIRMINGHAM, Mich., Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Memory Health, the only supplement patented for the prevention and/or treatment of neurodegenerative disease, has been proven in another independent clinical study to show benefits for working memory and cognitive function in older adults. The study was conducted by scientists led by researchers Drs. Rebecca Power and John M. Nolan of the Waterford Institute of Technology, Mercer's Institute for Successful Aging, University Hospital Ireland and the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland. Results were published in the Journal of Clinical Nutrition.

The study utilized the Memory Health supplement to test the product's formula comprised of ω-3FAs (omega-3 fatty acids), carotenoids (lutein, meso-zeaxanthin, zeaxanthin) and vitamin E, with respect to its ability to improve cognitive performance. The double-blind placebo-controlled, randomized research study focused on cognitively healthy older adults who were randomly assigned to take Memory Health or a placebo during a 24-month period and were asked to perform working memory tasks. Study participants taking Memory Health outperformed those who were not taking the supplement, underscoring the importance of nutritional enrichment with the Memory Health formula in reducing cognitive decline.

The study can be reviewed here: https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0261561421005537

Memory Health Managing Partner Edward Shehab said that it is time to stop ignoring the power of supplements when it comes to memory and brain health.

"Our formula and its results have been validated time and time again," Shehab said. "Memory Health is supported by real science, conducted by leading nutritional scientists, over years of independently funded research. Memory Health has been studied in its entirety as a complete supplement. It's very important to note that our supplement was not only given credit for working because it contained certain ingredients, like fish oil, but because the ingredients in our product work together to produce the outcome."

He added that Memory Health provides an opportunity to improve the chance of avoiding Alzheimer's and dementia without "costing a fortune."

"It is never too early to start your journey toward brain health, but it can be too late," he said. "Memory Health is that start."

In the published study, the group of researchers summarized the conclusion of their research as follows: "This research has shown improvements in working memory following 24-month supplementation with ω-3FAs, xanthophyll carotenoids and vitamin E in cognitively healthy older adults. . .These findings illustrate the importance of nutritional enrichment in improving cognition and enabling older adults to continue to function independently and highlight how a combination of ω-3FAs and xanthophyll carotenoids may prove beneficial in reducing cognitive decline and/or delaying Alzheimer's disease onset in later life."

This recent study is one of several that have been conducted on Memory Health over a more than 20-year period, all of which have demonstrated Memory Health to improve the brain health of both diseased and healthy brains of people of all ages. The results of one of these trials was published in the "Journal of Alzheimer's Disease." The publication called Memory Health "a glimmer of hope" in the fight against Alzheimer's disease.

The product also holds three patents specifically for the prevention and treatment of neurodegenerative disease, including Alzheimer's and dementia.

Learn more about these studies and patents at https://www.memoryhealth.com/pages/science and MemoryHealth.com.

