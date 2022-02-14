Lung Association Provides Wisconsin Patients With Free Flu, Pneumococcal Pneumonia Vaccinations

MILWAUKEE, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Lung Association in Wisconsin is offering free flu and pneumococcal pneumonia vaccinations for individuals at higher risk for flu and pneumonia complications until March 31st, through a grant from UnitedHealthcare. The organization's community partners include Bayfield, Clark, Cudahy and Oneida Counties' Health Departments, Muslim Community Health Center, Bread of Healing, Aurora Walker's Point Community Clinic and NorthLakes Community Clinic.

"While the COVID-19 pandemic continues, it is even more important to protect the health of people who are particularly vulnerable of complications from the flu and pneumonia," said Megan Cordova, executive director of the Lung Association in Wisconsin. "We would not be able to provide critical services in the community without the financial support we receive from partners like UnitedHealthcare."





Influenza (flu), with pneumonia, is regularly in the top 10 causes of death in the U.S. The flu can be a severe respiratory illness and adults over the age of 65 or people with chronic lung disease are at higher risk of developing complications. Pneumonia is a common lung infection that is often caused by complications of the flu, but it can also be caused by bacteria, viruses and fungi. Pneumococcal pneumonia is the most common type of bacterial pneumonia. There are vaccines available that help protect against influenza and pneumococcal pneumonia.

"We are grateful for the opportunity to support the Lung Association in Wisconsin's efforts to provide these vaccinations throughout the state," said Dustin Hinton, chief executive officer, UnitedHealthcare of Wisconsin. "The Lung Association's work in the community aligns with our Empowering Health commitment to expand access to care and address social determinants of health."

The vaccination program focuses primarily on adults aged 65 or older and other high-risk populations. As of December 31, 2021, the Lung Association in Wisconsin provided 2,500 flu and 35 pneumococcal pneumonia vaccinations to community partners offering vaccinations to high-risk patients or adults without insurance or the ability to private pay.

Learn more about getting the flu and pneumonia vaccines.

