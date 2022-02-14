Kongregate Partners with Immutable X to Bring Fun to Blockchain

SYDNEY, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kongregate, a leading first-party game developer and architect of the massively popular web gaming platform Kongregate.com, partners with Immutable X, Ethereum's leading Layer 2 (L2) scaling solution for non fungible tokens (NFTs), to create fun, innovative, and blockchain-first games. These games will utilize NFTs in innovative ways to bring immersive and groundbreaking experiences to players around the world. Immutable X's environmentally minded technology will ensure that these games will be enabled with gasless and fully carbon neutral NFTs.

Founded in 2006, Kongregate has a long history of developing and showcasing fun and innovative game experiences across platforms and technologies. With today's announcement, they will continue that journey by developing two new titles, launching later this year, built on the blockchain. Each game takes its own unique approach to utilizing the technology to empower players, giving them a greater voice in the development process and the games themselves.

"Kongregate's mission, from our early days as a leading flash games portal to today as a first-party game developer, has always been about bringing fun and unique experiences to players, which is why we see huge potential in blockchain gaming," says Markus Lipp, CEO of Kongregate. "Aligning with the right partners is key as we develop games with this new technology, which is why we're pleased to be working with Immutable X, a well-known leader in the blockchain space whose focus is to advance the technology in ways that meaningfully address environmental and ethical concerns."

The partnership with Immutable X will ensure that Kongregate's players are given the best NFT experience possible. The L2 protocol was built in partnership between Immutable and StarkWare's bleeding-edge zk-rollup technology, which allows all of Kongregate's games published on L2 to leverage its massive scalability of 9,000 TPS, gas-free trading and minting, and 100% carbon neutrality. Plus, the protocol won't compromise Kongregate players' access to Ethereum's unparalleled security and highly engaged community.

"Kongregate is a household name in gaming. They were at the very frontier of web-based gaming, and now they're going to be at the frontier of web3," says Robbie Ferguson, Co-Founder at Immutable. "Fundamental to Kongregate's success has been embracing community, quickly iterating, and focusing on what matters to players. Under Markus' leadership I could not be more excited to see what the future of user-generated content and a player-first approach to NFT gaming will look like."

About Kongregate Inc

Kongregate is a leading game developer and architect of the gaming portal Kongregate.com. Formed in 2006 as a platform for amplifying indie game developers and building passionate gaming communities, Kongregate has always put players and developers first. Today, the company is focused on bringing fun gaming experiences to players around the world using the latest technologies. Its mobile games have been downloaded hundreds of millions of times and have billions of gameplays. Kongregate is a part of leading international digital entertainment group MTG and has three offices across the United States: San Diego, Portland, and Chicago.

About Immutable X

Immutable X is the leading Layer 2 scaling solution for NFTs to enable gas-free minting and trading, while not compromising the security of the most used blockchain globally for NFTs, Ethereum. The solution, powered by StarkWare's innovative technology, offers instant trade confirmation, massive scalability (up to 9,000 transactions per second), and fantastic developer and user experience. Immutable X has announced integrations with established marketplaces such as OpenSea and Mintable, and is powering some of the largest NFT plays across consumer apps (TikTok), DeFi (SuperFarm), and gaming (Highrise, ESL Gaming, Ember Sword, Planet Quest, Gods Unchained, Guild of Guardians, GreenPark Sports, Illuvium, MyCryptoHeroes+).

