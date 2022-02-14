JT Group Expands Sustainability Ambition across Entire Value Chain to Achieve Net-Zero Greenhouse Gas Emissions by 2050

TOKYO, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Japan Tobacco Inc. (JT) (TSE: 2914) announces today that the JT Group commits to accelerate its efforts to reduce Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions across its entire value chain and achieve Net-Zero GHG emissions by 2050.

The JT Group recognizes its vital responsibility to contribute to the transition to a decarbonized society, given the ever-increasing global environmental concerns. To drive this, the Group has updated its targets for "Energy and Emissions" in the current "JT Group Environment Plan 2030" and aims to be Carbon Neutral for its own operations by 2030. Among other initiatives, the JT Group plans to achieve this by increasing the proportion of renewable electricity that it uses.

The revised targets for GHG emission reduction by 2030 are in line with science-based thinking and the JT Group is currently preparing to obtain validation of its targets from the Science Based Targets initiative[1].

Masamichi Terabatake, President and Chief Executive Officer of the JT Group, said: "Sustainability initiatives lay the foundation for long-term business growth. These initiatives resonate thoroughly with our management principle "to pursue the 4S model[2]" and are indispensable. As a leading global company, we believe that addressing global environmental concerns, especially those regarding climate change, forms the basis of our business management.

Today, we have set our new targets to achieve Net-Zero GHG emissions across our entire value chain by 2050. As an intermediate milestone, we aim to be Carbon Neutral in our operations by 2030. We aim to continue to be trusted by our stakeholders and make relentless efforts to reduce our environmental impact, ensuring a sustainable environment for the long-term."

Japan Tobacco Inc. is a leading international tobacco company with operations in more than 130 countries. With approximately 58,000 employees, it manufactures and sells some of the world's best-known brands including Winston, Camel, MEVIUS and LD. The JT Group is committed to investing in Reduced-Risk Products (RRP) and currently markets its heated tobacco products under its Ploom brand and various e-cigarette products under its Logic brand. The Group is also present in the pharmaceutical and processed food businesses. For more information, visit https://www.jt.com/.

[1] SBTi, formed in 2015 by CDP, the UN Global Compact (UNGC), the World Resources Institute (WRI) and the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF), validates targets submitted by companies to confirm if they are science-based. Once validated, companies can declare that the target is science-based and in line with the Paris agreement.

[2] Under the 4S model, we strive to fulfill our responsibilities to our valued consumers, shareholders, employees and the wider society, carefully considering the respective interests of these four key stakeholder groups and exceeding their expectations wherever we can. For more details, please visit https://www.jt.com/about/management_principles/index.html

