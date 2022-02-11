Say ‘I Do’ for Free at Denny’s Las Vegas on Valentine’s Day

Love is sweet, but it's a lot sweeter when getting hitched (or renewing your vows) at a Denny's

SPARTANBURG, S.C., Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- It's easy to think of Las Vegas casinos as the only place where you can get lucky. But this year, get lucky…in love… at Denny's Pop-Up Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas with a complimentary wedding or vow renewal on Valentine's Day.

Starting this year, Denny's will also live stream your special ceremony for free so friends and family can participate in the extra sweet day. The live stream will be aired on Denny's YouTube page throughout the day.

The Denny's Las Vegas Valentine's Day package also includes:

Ceremony: use of the Denny-inspired Wedding Chapel, onsite officiant, Denny's bride and groom shirts, and music

Reception: Denny's wedding decor, the other love of your life (delicious Denny's dessert), and a Champagne toast

Two Original Grand Slams® vouchers for the opportunity to chow down on your next Denny's visit

This limited time offer is available only on Valentine's Day from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. PT at Denny's on 450 Fremont Street in Las Vegas. For the safety of our guests, the Wedding Chapel will be cleaned and sanitized by a Sanitation Specialist before and after each wedding. All members of the wedding party must be in a mask unless actively eating or drinking at a table and must maintain social distancing. To reserve your spot, call the restaurant at (702) 471 – 0056 as spaces are limited.

And don't worry, if you are not able to put the "mmmm" in matrimony, The Denny's Wedding Chapel is available all year long. For more information, visit: https://www.dennys.com/vegas-weddings

