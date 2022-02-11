PREMIER TICK-BORNE DISEASE TESTING LAB, IGeneX and KELLEY FLANAGAN RAISE AWARENESS FOR TICK-BORNE DISEASE

MILPITAS, Calif., Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IGeneX , a leading tick-borne disease, and COVID-19 testing lab, is pleased to announce its recent alliance with Bachelor alum and tick-borne illness advocate, Kelley Flanagan . The partnership arose organically, following Kelley's Lyme disease diagnoses through IGeneX testing in 2021. The two have joined forces leading up to Lyme Awareness Month to bring attention to a critical second pandemic- Lyme and tick-borne disease- encouraging individuals to get tested .

Kelley Flanagan shares how accurate tick-borne disease testing through IGeneX Lab led to her Lyme Disease diagnosis.

After experiencing years of mystery symptoms, and feeling "that my body is super sensitive and I've always known something was a little bit off," Kelley underwent a series of intensive tests, and discovered she was suffering from Lyme disease and several co-infections in August of 2021. Kelley has shared her struggles with her community of fans in hopes of inspiring others to seek answers for their own mystery symptoms.

Founded in 1991, IGeneX is at the forefront of Lyme and tick-borne disease research. The two-tier ELISA/Western Blot testing recommended by the CDC uses outdated result criteria developed in 1994, leading to many missed infections and preventable suffering. In contrast, prepared from two strains of B. burgdorferi, the IGeneX ImmunoBlot produces a higher sensitivity and the most comprehensive testing for Lyme disease antibodies.

"We are thrilled that IGeneX could provide Kelley the answers to her pain, and we are grateful for her friendship in helping us educate the general public of tick-borne disease, and the IGeneX advantage" said Dr. Jyotsna Shah, Ph.D., President and Laboratory Director of IGeneX. "We are confident that together we can truly impress the necessity of testing on individuals, and hopefully, help a great deal of people on their healing journey."

In celebration of Lyme Disease Awareness Month this May, Kelley will be offering limited exclusive interviews this Spring. If you are interested in speaking with Kelley, please reach out to Alex Moresco at alex@amorescopr.com .

