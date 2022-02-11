FFIE SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Jakubowitz Law Reminds Faraday Future Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of February 22, 2022

NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jakubowitz Law announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of shareholders of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. F/K/A Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: FFIE).

To receive updates on the lawsuit, fill out the form:

https://claimyourloss.com/securities/araday-future-intelligent-electric-inc-f-k-a-property-solutions-acquisition-corp-loss-submission-form/?id=23560&from=4

The lawsuit seeks to recover losses for shareholders who purchased Faraday Future between January 28, 2021 and November 15, 2021.

Shareholders interested in acting as a lead plaintiff representing the class of wronged shareholders have until February 22, 2022 to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

According to a filed complaint, Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. F/K/A Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company had assets in China frozen by courts, (2) a significant percentage of its deposits for future deliveries were attributable to a single undisclosed affiliate; (3) the Company's cars were not as close to production as the Company claimed; (4) as a result of previously issued statements that were misleading and/or inaccurate, Faraday Future could not timely file its quarterly report; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Jakubowitz Law is vigorous in pursuit of justice for shareholders who have been the victim of securities fraud. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

JAKUBOWITZ LAW

1140 Avenue of the Americas

9th Floor

New York, New York 10036

T: (212) 867-4490

F: (212) 537-5887

View original content:

SOURCE Jakubowitz Law