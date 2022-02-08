Ocean Insight Announces Winners of 2021-22 Grant Program

Seven awardees have earned up to $60,000 in Ocean Insight products

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ocean Insight, the applied spectral knowledge company, has announced the winners of its second annual Grant Program. Winners earned awards ranging from $5,000 to $20,000 USD in Ocean Insight products.

Winning entries in the Ocean Insight Grant Program were selected for work advancing health, safety or the environment.

The Ocean Insight 2021-22 Grant Program attracted hundreds of entries from leading universities, research institutions and technology start-ups representing nearly 50 different countries. Winning proposals were selected for their technical merit, practical application, and advancement of initiatives that improve health, safety or the environment.

"From challenges associated with medical diagnostics to new approaches to environmental preservation, the Ocean Insight Grant Program winners are embracing the use of spectral technologies to promote a safer, cleaner, healthier future," said Dr. Michael Edwards, President of Ocean Insight. "This year's entries continue to reinforce our belief in the power and reach of light-based technologies and the remarkable creativity and innovation of the applicants."



Here are the winners:

Inspiration Award (Gold) , $20,000 in products – University of Liverpool, England ; submitted by Heike Arnolds, for a proposal to improve diagnostic methods for detection of neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's

Merit Award (Silver, two winners) , $10,000 in products – bialoom Ltd., Nicosia, Cyprus ; submitted by Dimitris Tsiokos , for a proposal to develop a biosensing platform for diagnosis and treatment of bacterial sepsis

Merit Award (Silver), $10,000 in products – University of Windsor, Ontario, Canada ; submitted by Bulent Mutus , for a proposed flow device for rapid characterization and capture of microplastics

Imagination Award (Bronze, four winners) , $5,000 in products – Amsterdam UMC, Amsterdam, The Netherlands ; submitted by Xavier Attendu , for a proposal to develop fiber optic sensors for enhanced detection of esophageal cancer

Imagination Award (Bronze) , $5,000 in products – Nova Southeastern University , Dania, Florida , USA; submitted by Abigail Renegar , for a proposal to investigate the effects of UV light exposure on the toxicity of coral reef contaminants

Imagination Award (Bronze) , $5,000 in products – Shandong University, Shandong Province , China ; submitted by Yong-Qiang Li, for a proposal to develop improved technologies for antibiotic susceptibility screening

Imagination Award (Bronze), $5,000 in products – Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri , USA; submitted by Daniel Thorek , for a proposal to improve detection of uranium in natural and industrial environments

