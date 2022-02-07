LEGGETT & PLATT REPORTS RECORD FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR RESULTS

CARTHAGE, Mo., Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

4Q sales were a quarterly record 1 $1.333 billion , a 13% increase vs 4Q20

4Q EPS was $.77 , a decrease of $.02 vs 4Q20

2021 sales were a record 1 $5.073 billion , a 19% increase vs 2020

2021 EPS was a record $2.94 and 2021 adjusted 2 EPS was a record $2.78 ; both increases vs 2020

2021 cash flow from operations was $271 million

2022 guidance: sales of $5 .3–$5.6 billion and EPS of $2 .70–$3.00

President and CEO Mitch Dolloff commented, "We are pleased to have delivered record1 full year results in 2021 despite a myriad of macro market challenges, including supply chain issues related to semiconductor shortages, foam chemical shortages, labor availability, and transportation challenges, as well as higher costs associated with each of these issues. We also delivered record1 quarterly sales and solid operating results in the fourth quarter. Despite these ongoing challenges, including inflation and a likely shift to tighter monetary policy, we expect continued improvement in 2022 as conditions gradually stabilize and growth continues in our businesses most negatively impacted by the pandemic.

"In addition to record results, Leggett achieved several milestones in 2021. We increased our dividend for the 50th consecutive year, honoring our commitment to return value to our shareholders. We strengthened our balance sheet by extending our debt maturity profile with the issuance of 30-year notes. We completed three small acquisitions that expanded our capabilities in International Bedding, Aerospace, and Work Furniture. Leggett remains well-positioned, both competitively and financially, to capitalize on long-term opportunities in our various end markets. Our enduring fundamentals give us confidence in our ability to continue creating long-term value for our shareholders.

"Finally, I would like to thank our employees for their tremendous contributions in another challenging year. Your collaboration, agility, dedication, and commitment to our values drive our success."

FOURTH QUARTER RESULTS

Fourth quarter 2021 sales a record1 $1.333 billion; increased 13% versus fourth quarter 2020.

Organic sales 3 were up 11%

Acquisitions added 2% to sales

Fourth quarter EBIT was $152 million, down $4 million or 2% from fourth quarter 2020.

EBIT declined primarily from lower volume, partially offset by metal margin expansion in our Steel Rod business and pricing discipline

EBIT margin was 11.4%, down from 13.2% in the fourth quarter of 2020

Fourth quarter EPS was $.77, a $.02 decrease versus fourth quarter 2020 due to lower EBIT.

FULL YEAR RESULTS

2021 sales a record1 $5.073 billion; increased 19% versus 2020.

Organic sales increased 18%

Acquisitions, net of small divestitures, added 1% to sales

2021 EBIT was $596 million, up $188 million or 46% from 2020, and adjusted2 EBIT was $568 million, a $115 million or 25% increase versus 2020.

EBIT and adjusted 2 EBIT increased primarily as a result of increased volume, higher metal margins, and pricing discipline

EBIT margin was 11.7%, up from 9.5% in 2020, and adjusted2 EBIT margin was 11.2%, an increase from 10.6% in 2020

2021 EPS was a record $2.94, an increase of $1.08 versus 2020. Full year adjusted2 EPS was a record $2.78, an increase of $.62, reflecting higher adjusted2 EBIT.

2021 DEBT, CASH FLOW, AND LIQUIDITY

Issued $500 million 30-year, 3.5% notes

Net debt 2 was 2.29x trailing 12-month adjusted EBITDA 2 at year-end

Operating cash flow was $271 million , down from $603 million in 2020

Capital expenditures were $107 million

Total liquidity was $1.6 billion at year-end

DIVIDEND

Dividends were $1.66 per share in 2021, up $.06 from $1.60 per share in 2020

In November, Leggett & Platt's Board of Directors declared a $.42 fourth quarter dividend, $.02 higher than last year's fourth quarter dividend

At an annual indicated dividend of $1.68 per share, the yield is 4.4% based upon Friday's closing stock price of $37.88 per share

2022 GUIDANCE

Sales are expected to be $5 .3–$5.6 billion, +4% to +10% versus 2021

EPS is expected to be $2 .70–$3.00

Based on this framework, EBIT margin should be 10.5% to 11.0%

Additional expectations:

SEGMENT RESULTS – Fourth Quarter 2021 (versus 4Q 2020)

Bedding Products –

Trade sales grew 18%; Organic sales were up 15%

EBIT increased $7 million , primarily from higher metal margin and pricing discipline; increases partially offset by lower volume, investments to maintain labor, and higher transportation costs

Specialized Products –

Trade sales decreased 3%; Organic sales were down 4%

EBIT decreased $21 million , primarily from lower volume and higher raw material and transportation costs in Automotive

Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products –

Trade sales increased 17%

EBIT increased $10 million , primarily from pricing discipline

SEGMENT RESULTS – Full Year 2021 (versus 2020)

Bedding Products –

Trade sales increased 20%, entirely from raw material-related price increases

EBIT increased $129 million , primarily from higher metal margin, pricing discipline, gain from sale of real estate associated with exited Fashion Bed business ( $28 million ), and non-recurrence of prior year note impairment ( $8 million ) and restructuring-related charges ( $3 million ); increases partially offset by production inefficiencies driven by supply chain constraints, and higher transportation costs

Specialized Products –

Trade sales increased 12%; organic sales increased 11%

EBIT increased $24 million , primarily from higher volume and the non-recurrence of prior year goodwill impairment charge ( $25 million ) in Hydraulic Cylinders and restructuring-related charges ( $4 million ); increases partially offset by higher raw material and transportation costs

Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products –

Trade sales increased 20%

EBIT increased $33 million , primarily from higher volume, pricing discipline, and non-recurrence of prior year restructuring-related charges ( $1 million )

COMPANY DESCRIPTION: Leggett & Platt (NYSE: LEG) is a diversified manufacturer that designs and produces a broad variety of engineered components and products that can be found in most homes and automobiles. The 139-year-old Company is comprised of 15 business units, approximately 20,000 employees, and over 130 manufacturing facilities located in 18 countries.

Leggett & Platt is the leading U.S.-based manufacturer of: a) bedding components; b) automotive seat support and lumbar systems; c) specialty bedding foams and private label finished mattresses; d) components for home furniture and work furniture; e) flooring underlayment; f) adjustable beds; and g) bedding industry machinery.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This press release contains "forward-looking statements," including, but not limited to, raw material-related price increases; volume growth; acquisition impact on sales; the amount of sales, EPS, capital expenditures, depreciation and amortization, net interest expense, fully diluted shares, operating cash flow; EBIT margin, effective tax rate, and amount of dividends. Such forward-looking statements are expressly qualified by the cautionary statements described in this provision and reflect only the beliefs of Leggett or its management at the time the statement is made. Because all forward-looking statements deal with the future, they are subject to risks, uncertainties and developments which might cause actual events or results to differ materially from those envisioned or reflected in any forward-looking statement. Moreover, we do not have, and do not undertake, any duty to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement was made. Some of these risks and uncertainties include: (i) the adverse impact on our sales, earnings, liquidity, cash flow, costs, and financial condition caused by the COVID-19 pandemic which has had, and depending on the length and severity of the pandemic and the percentage of the population vaccinated and effectiveness of any vaccines against new variants, could, in varying degrees, negatively impact (a) the demand for our products and our customers' products, growth rates in the industries in which we participate, and opportunities in those industries, (b) our manufacturing facilities' ability to remain fully operational, obtain necessary raw materials and parts, maintain appropriate labor levels and ship finished products to customers, (c) our ability to collect trade and other notes receivables in accordance with their terms, (d) impairment of goodwill and long-lived assets, (e) restructuring-related costs, and (f) our ability to access the commercial paper market or borrow under our revolving credit facility, including compliance with restrictive covenants that may limit our operational flexibility and our ability to timely pay our debt; (ii) our ability to deleverage; (iii) our ability to manage working capital; (iv) increases or decreases in our capital needs, which may vary depending on acquisition or divestiture activity, our working capital needs and capital expenditures; (v) market conditions; (vi) price and product competition from foreign and domestic competitors; (vii) cost and availability of raw materials (including microchips and chemicals) due to supply chain disruptions or otherwise, labor, and energy costs; (viii) cash generation sufficient to pay the dividend; (ix) cash repatriation from foreign accounts; (x) our ability to pass along raw material cost increases through increased selling prices; (xi) changing tax rates, increased trade costs, cybersecurity breaches, customer losses and insolvencies, disruption to our steel rod mill, foreign currency fluctuation, the imposition or continuation of anti-dumping duties on innersprings, steel wire rod and mattresses; data privacy, climate change and ESG obligations, and litigation risks; and (xii) risk factors in the "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" sections in Leggett's most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q reports filed with the SEC.

____________________

1 Record is from continuing operations

2 Please refer to attached tables for Non-GAAP Reconciliations

3 Trade sales excluding acquisitions/divestitures in the last 12 months

LEGGETT & PLATT

Page 6 of 8

















February 7, 2022 RESULTS OF OPERATIONS 1

FOURTH QUARTER

YEAR TO DATE







(In millions, except per share data)

2021

2020

Change

2021

2020

Change







Trade sales

$ 1,332.9

$ 1,182.0

13 %

$ 5,072.6

$ 4,280.2

19 %







Cost of goods sold

1,067.5

914.9





4,034.3

3,376.1











Gross profit

265.4

267.1

(1)%

1,038.3

904.1

15 %







Selling & administrative expenses

99.6

103.8

(4)%

422.1

424.4

(1)%







Amortization

15.9

16.3





67.5

65.2











Other expense (income), net

(2.3)

(9.0)





(47.3)

7.0











Earnings before interest and taxes

152.2

156.0

(2)%

596.0 ` 407.5

46 %







Net interest expense

18.4

18.8





73.9

79.6











Earnings before income taxes

133.8

137.2





522.1

327.9











Income taxes

28.2

29.2





119.5

74.8











Net earnings

105.6

108.0





402.6

253.1











Less net income from noncontrolling interest

(0.1)

-





(0.2)

(0.1)











Net Earnings Attributable to L&P

$ 105.5

$ 108.0

(2)%

$ 402.4

$ 253.0

59 %







Earnings per diluted share































Net earnings per diluted share

$ 0.77

$ 0.79

(3)%

$ 2.94

$ 1.86

58 %







Shares outstanding































Common stock (at end of period)

133.4

132.6

0.6 %

133.4

132.6

0.6 %







Basic (average for period)

136.5

135.9





136.3

135.7











Diluted (average for period)

137.0

136.2

0.6 %

136.7

135.9

0.6 %









































CASH FLOW 1

FOURTH QUARTER

YEAR TO DATE







(In millions)

2021

2020

Change

2021

2020

Change







Net earnings

$ 105.6

$ 108.0





$ 402.6

$ 253.1











Depreciation and amortization

46.5

48.4





187.3

189.4











Working capital decrease (increase)

30.3

59.9





(337.6)

80.3











Impairments

-

-





-

29.4











Other operating activities

8.5

2.5





19.0

50.4











Net Cash from Operating Activities

$ 190.9

$ 218.8

(13)%

$ 271.3

$ 602.6

(55)%







Additions to PP&E

(30.8)

(13.9)





(106.6)

(66.2)











Purchase of companies, net of cash

(0.3)

-





(152.6)

-











Proceeds from business and asset sales

-

8.8





38.5

14.8











Dividends paid

(56.0)

(53.0)





(218.3)

(211.5)











Repurchase of common stock, net

0.3

(0.1)





(6.3)

(9.1)











Additions (payments) to debt, net

20.0

(63.1)





184.9

(227.8)











Other

2.9

6.4





1.9

(1.5)











Increase (Decrease) in Cash & Equivalents

$ 127.0

$ 103.9





$ 12.8

$ 101.3













































FINANCIAL POSITION 1

Dec 31,

Dec 31,























(In millions)

2021

2020

Change



















Cash and equivalents

$ 361.7

$ 348.9























Receivables

651.5

563.6























Inventories

993.2

691.5























Other current assets

58.9

54.1























Total current assets

2,065.3

1,658.1

25 %



















Net fixed assets

781.5

784.8























Operating lease right-of-use assets

192.6

161.6























Goodwill

1,449.6

1,388.8























Intangible assets and deferred costs, both at net

818.3

806.7























TOTAL ASSETS

$ 5,307.3

$ 4,800.0

11 %



















Trade accounts payable

$ 613.8

$ 552.2























Current debt maturities

300.6

50.9























Current operating lease liabilities

44.5

42.4























Other current liabilities

376.8

360.5























Total current liabilities

1,335.7

1,006.0

33 %



















Long-term debt

1,789.7

1,849.3

(3)%



















Operating lease liabilities

153.0

122.1























Deferred taxes and other liabilities

380.3

397.5























Equity

1,648.6

1,425.1

16 %



















Total Capitalization

3,971.6

3,794.0

5 %



















TOTAL LIABILITIES & EQUITY

$ 5,307.3

$ 4,800.0

11 %























































































1Effective 1/1/21: domestic steel-related inventory valuation methodology changed from LIFO to FIFO; all prior periods presented have been retrospectively adjusted to apply the effects of the change.

































LEGGETT & PLATT

Page 7 of 8

















February 7, 2022 SEGMENT RESULTS 1, 2

FOURTH QUARTER

YEAR TO DATE







(In millions)

2021

2020

Change

2021

2020

Change







Bedding Products































Trade sales

$ 647.3

$ 548.3

18 %

$ 2,455.9

$ 2,039.3

20 %







EBIT

76.0

69.4

10 %

321.3

192.4

67 %







EBIT margin

11.7%

12.7%

-100 bps 3 13.1%

9.4%

370 bps 3





Note impairment

-

-





-

8.4











Restructuring-related charges

-

-





-

2.6











Gain on sale of real estate

-

-





(28.2)

-











Adjusted EBIT

76.0

69.4

10 %

293.1

203.4

44 %







Adjusted EBIT margin

11.7%

12.7%

-100 bps

11.9%

10.0%

190 bps







Depreciation and amortization

27.0

27.0





106.8

106.7











Adjusted EBITDA

103.0

96.4

7 %

399.9

310.1

29 %







Adjusted EBITDA margin

15.9%

17.6%

-170 bps

16.3%

15.2%

110 bps









































Specialized Products































Trade sales

$ 264.0

$ 273.0

(3)%

$ 998.9

$ 891.2

12 %







EBIT

30.9

51.4

(40)%

115.9

92.0

26 %







EBIT margin

11.7%

18.8%

-710 bps

11.6%

10.3%

130 bps







Restructuring-related charges

-

-





-

3.8











Goodwill impairment

-

-





-

25.4











Adjusted EBIT

30.9

51.4

(40)%

115.9

121.2

(4)%







Adjusted EBIT Margin

11.7%

18.8%

-710 bps

11.6%

13.6%

-200 bps







Depreciation and amortization

9.8

11.8





44.8

44.3











Adjusted EBITDA

40.7

63.2

(36)%

160.7

165.5

(3)%







Adjusted EBITDA margin

15.4%

23.2%

-780 bps

16.1%

18.6%

-250 bps









































Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products































Trade sales

$ 421.6

$ 360.7

17 %

$ 1,617.8

$ 1,349.7

20 %







EBIT

45.4

34.9

30 %

159.5

126.5

26 %







EBIT margin

10.8%

9.7%

110 bps

9.9%

9.4%

50 bps







Restructuring-related charges

-

-





-

1.5











Adjusted EBIT

45.4

34.9

30 %

159.5

128.0

25 %







Adjusted EBIT Margin

10.8%

9.7%

110 bps

9.9%

9.5%

40 bps







Depreciation and amortization

5.9

6.4





24.0

25.5











Adjusted EBITDA

51.3

41.3

24 %

183.5

153.5

20 %







Adjusted EBITDA margin

12.2%

11.4%

80 bps

11.3%

11.4%

-10 bps









































Total Company































Trade sales

$ 1,332.9

$ 1,182.0

13 %

$ 5,072.6

$ 4,280.2

19 %







EBIT - segments

152.3

155.7

(2)%

596.7

410.9

45 %







Intersegment eliminations and other

(0.1)

0.3





(0.7)

(3.4)











EBIT

152.2

156.0

(2)%

596.0

407.5

46 %







EBIT margin

11.4%

13.2%

-180 bps

11.7%

9.5%

220 bps







Goodwill impairment 4

-

-





-

25.4











Note impairment 4

-

-





-

8.4











Stock write-off from prior year divestiture 4

-

-





-

3.5











Restructuring-related charges4

-

-





-

7.9











Gain on sale of real estate 4

-

-





(28.2)

-











Adjusted EBIT 4

152.2

156.0

(2)%

567.8

452.7

25 %







Adjusted EBIT margin 4

11.4%

13.2%

-180 bps

11.2%

10.6%

60 bps







Depreciation and amortization - segments

42.7

45.2





175.6

176.5











Depreciation and amortization - unallocated 5

3.8

3.2





11.7

12.9











Adjusted EBITDA 4

$ 198.7

$ 204.4

(3)%

$ 755.1

$ 642.1

18 %







Adjusted EBITDA margin

14.9%

17.3%

-240 bps

14.9%

15.0%

-10 bps









































LAST SIX QUARTERS 1

2020

2021







Selected Figures (In Millions)

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q







Trade sales

1,207.6

1,182.0

1,150.9

1,269.6

1,319.2

1,332.9







Sales growth (vs. prior year)

(3)%

3 %

10 %

50 %

9 %

13 %







Volume growth (same locations vs. prior year)

(3)%

3 %

4 %

31 %

(6)%

(5)%









































Adjusted EBIT 4

155.9

156.0

127.7

143.7

144.2

152.2







Cash from operations

261.3

218.8

(10.6)

40.9

50.1

190.9









































Adjusted EBITDA (trailing twelve months) 4

610.6

642.1

677.9

772.9

760.8

755.1







(Long-term debt + current maturities - cash and equivalents) / adj. EBITDA 4,6

2.81

2.42

2.46

2.32

2.41

2.29









































Organic Sales (Vs. Prior Year) 7

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q







Bedding Products

(1)%

5 %

12 %

50 %

12 %

15 %







Specialized Products

(9)%

1 %

9 %

69 %

(4)%

(4)%







Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products

(2)%

3 %

12 %

43 %

12 %

17 %







Overall

(3)%

3 %

11 %

50 %

8 %

11 %









































2Segment and overall company margins calculated on net trade sales.







3bps = basis points; a unit of measure equal to 1/100th of 1%.







4Refer to next page for non-GAAP reconciliations.







5Consists primarily of depreciation of non-operating assets.







6EBITDA based on trailing twelve months.































7Trade sales excluding sales attributable to acquisitions and divestitures consummated in the last 12 months.









































LEGGETT & PLATT

Page 8 of 8

















February 7, 2022 RECONCILIATION OF REPORTED (GAAP) TO ADJUSTED (Non-GAAP) FINANCIAL MEASURES 1, 11

































Non-GAAP Adjustments 8

Full Year

2020

2021 (In millions, except per share data)

2020

2021

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q Goodwill impairment

25.4

-

-

-

-

-

-

- Note impairment

8.4

-

-

-

-

-

-

- Stock write-off from prior year divestiture

3.5

-

-

-

-

-

-

- Restructuring-related charges

7.9

-

5.7

-

-

-

-

- Gain on sale of real estate

-

(28.2)

-

-

-

(28.2)





- Non-GAAP Adjustments (Pretax) 9

45.2

(28.2)

5.7

-

-

(28.2)

-

- Income tax impact

(4.4)

6.9

(1.3)





-

6.9





- Non-GAAP Adjustments (After Tax)

40.8

(21.3)

4.4

-

-

(21.3)

-

-

































Diluted shares outstanding

135.9

136.7

136.1

136.2

136.3

136.8

136.9

137.0

































EPS Impact of Non-GAAP Adjustments

0.30

(0.16)

0.03

-

-

(0.16)

-

-

































Adjusted EBIT, EBITDA, Margin, and EPS 8

Full Year

2020

2021 (In millions, except per share data)

2020

2021

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q Trade sales

4,280.2

5,072.6

1,207.6

1,182.0

1,150.9

1,269.6

1,319.2

1,332.9

































EBIT (earnings before interest and taxes)

407.5

596.0

150.2

156.0

127.7

171.9

144.2

152.2 Non-GAAP adjustments (pretax and excluding interest)

45.2

(28.2)

5.7

-

-

(28.2)

-

- Adjusted EBIT

452.7

567.8

155.9

156.0

127.7

143.7

144.2

152.2

































EBIT margin

9.5%

11.7%

12.4%

13.2%

11.1%

13.5%

10.9%

11.4% Adjusted EBIT Margin

10.6%

11.2%

12.9%

13.2%

11.1%

11.3%

10.9%

11.4%

































EBIT

407.5

596.0

150.2

156.0

127.7

171.9

144.2

152.2 Depreciation and amortization

189.4

187.3

47.0

48.4

46.1

48.1

46.6

46.5 EBITDA

596.9

783.3

197.2

204.4

173.8

220.0

190.8

198.7 Non-GAAP adjustments (pretax and excluding interest)

45.2

(28.2)

5.7

-

-

(28.2)

-

- Adjusted EBITDA

642.1

755.1

202.9

204.4

173.8

191.8

190.8

198.7

































EBITDA margin

13.9%

15.4%

16.3%

17.3%

15.1%

17.3%

14.5%

14.9% Adjusted EBITDA Margin

15.0%

14.9%

16.8%

17.3%

15.1%

15.1%

14.5%

14.9%

































Diluted EPS

1.86

2.94

0.79

0.79

0.64

0.82

0.71

0.77 EPS impact of non-GAAP adjustments

0.30

(0.16)

0.03

-

-

(0.16)

-

- Adjusted EPS

2.16

2.78

0.82

0.79

0.64

0.66

0.71

0.77

































Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA 10

Full Year

2020

2021



2020

2021

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q Total debt

1,900.2

2,090.3

1,960.2

1,900.2

2,003.7

2,025.7

2,066.0

2,090.3 Less: cash and equivalents

(348.9)

(361.7)

(245.0)

(348.9)

(333.8)

(231.6)

(234.7)

(361.7) Net debt

1,551.3

1,728.6

1,715.2

1,551.3

1,669.9

1,794.1

1,831.3

1,728.6

































Adjusted EBITDA, trailing 12 months

642.1

755.1

610.6

642.1

677.9

772.9

760.8

755.1

































Net Debt / Leggett Reported 12-month Adjusted EBITDA

2.42

2.29

2.81

2.42

2.46

2.32

2.41

2.29

































8 Management and investors use these measures as supplemental information to assess operational performance. 9 The non-GAAP adjustments affected various line items on the income statement. Details by quarter: 1Q 2020: $8.4 million SG&A, $3.5 million other expense. 2Q 2020: ($0.2) million COGS, $27.8 million other

expense. 3Q 2020: $5.1 million other expense, $0.6 million COGS. 2Q 2021: ($28.2) million other income. 10 Management and investors use this ratio as supplemental information to assess ability to pay off debt. These ratios are calculated differently than the Company's credit facility covenant ratio. 11 Calculations impacted by rounding.

