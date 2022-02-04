KANYE WEST DOCUMENTARY "jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy" TO DEBUT IN THEATERS NATIONWIDE FOR ONE NIGHT ONLY ON FEBRUARY 10

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Iconic Events Releasing will release Act 1 of the highly anticipated three-part documentary jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy next week on February 10th in more than 1,100 theaters nationwide. This preview of the acclaimed documentary series will debut in movie theaters before the three-week event begins on Netflix on February 16th.

A landmark documentary event presented in three acts, directed by Coodie & Chike, from TIME Studios and Creative Control, jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy is an intimate and revealing portrait of Kanye West's experience, showcasing both his formative days trying to break through and his life today as a global brand and artist. The film powerfully weaves together decades of never-before-seen footage of the legendary artist to delve into the challenges and triumphs of West's career in music and fashion. The theatrical release of this groundbreaking motion picture event will provide an opportunity for Ye fans to see Act 1, which follows the early years of Kanye's career, in advance of its Netflix premiere. Tickets are on sale online at www.jeen-yuhs-tickets.com. A new trailer for the documentary event was released today and can be seen here.

"As filmmakers, it's a blessing to have our work presented on the big screen," said Coodie & Chike. "We are grateful to the teams at Iconic Events, Time Studios and Netflix for working with us to share jeen-yuhs in theaters."

About Iconic Events Releasing

A fast-growing name in event cinema, Iconic Events Releasing brings live and filmed entertainment of all types to movie theaters as special limited engagement events, so that fans can watch their favorites on the big screen. Programming includes live pay-per-view sports, e-sports competitions, anime, music and comedy events, award-winning television specials, Broadway productions, exciting holiday specials, family events, live events for album releases, rock concerts, and music docs that celebrate diversity. Iconic's theater network represents some of the country's preeminent cinemas offering enhanced guest experiences, high-quality food & beverage service, and reserved seating to ensure families can enjoy a night out at their local movie theater. The company recently has enjoyed significant successes with "Bo Burnham: Inside," "David Byrne's American Utopia," UFC fights, WWE SummerSlam, and upcoming has a varied slate including theatrical events celebrating the return of "Magic Mike" to theaters for Galentine's Day, and the 25thth Anniversary of "Selena".

About TIME Studios

From one of the most globally iconic brands, TIME Studios is an Emmy Award®-winning television, film and immersive studio focusing on the development, production and distribution of truth-based premium unscripted and scripted storytelling that moves the world. With technical innovation and a brand defining visual language that dates back 98 years, TIME Studios aims to impact communities and the world at large with ideas that forge true progress. Combining the industry's leading creators with TIME, one of the most trusted brands that reaches an audience of over 100 million people globally, TIME Studios is uniquely positioned to bring massive audiences to the world's most impactful stories. Recent projects include: jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy (Netflix), Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space (Netflix), Katrina Babies (HBO), Black Gold (Paramount+), Big Vape (Netflix), John Lewis: Good Trouble (CNN Films), Amazing Grace (Neon), Right to Offend (A&E), Ricky Powell: The Individualist (Showtime), Mass Effect: The Story of YouTube, Kid of the Year (Nickelodeon/CBS), TIME 100 (ABC) and the first scripted project for TIME Studios, Women of the Year (Amazon).

About Creative Control

Founded by visionary filmmakers, Coodie & Chike, Creative Control has been producing groundbreaking content and delivering compelling story telling to diverse audiences and inquisitive minds around the globe for more than a decade. Starting as an online network showcasing emerging culture and artistic expression, Creative Control delivered original content that changed the landscape of music video and redefined short and long form content. Producing the critically acclaimed ESPN 30 for 30, Benji, the NAACP Image Award winning documentary Muhammed Ali: The People's Champ, Martin: The Legacy of A King for BET, and A Kid From Coney Island, Creative Control continues to be at the forefront of progressive and thought provoking content, with a slate of productions scheduled for 2022 including the landmark Kanye West Trilogy, jeen-yuhs (Netflix).

