Health-Ade Kombucha is the perfect Game Day Sidekick with new Big Game Ad

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Health-Ade , the makers of delicious, bubbly beverages that support a happy and healthy gut, will become the un-official post-game, post-nacho, post-hot dog, post-whatever good for your gut drink with a full-page ad in the 2022 USA TODAY Super Bowl Preview.

Health-Ade kicked off the new year by inspiring consumers to " Keep The Happy in Happy Hour " for Dry January by choosing kombucha as they look for alcohol swaps. This month, with the Super Bowl coming to Health-Ade's hometown of Los Angeles, they are continuing to make gut health mainstream by sharing how Health-Ade Kombucha can be the perfect Game Day sidekick.

"We saw an unmet need,'' says Charlotte Mostaed, VP of Marketing at Health-Ade. "There are so many brands that want to be the party snack of choice, or the beer in your hand but where are consumers going to turn for the day after, when overindulgence has left their digestive system a little bit out of whack, and they're looking for a solution to restore their gut? That's where we see Health-Ade coming into play."

Packed with probiotics and healthy acids, Health-Ade Kombucha is a delicious fermented tea that works to support overall gut health and restore balance to your microbiome. Whether you keep the party going longer by mixing kombucha into your Game Day routine or want something to help you replenish and refresh the next day, Health-Ade will be your MVP.

This ad will be a part of a series of sports-fan related activations for Health-Ade this year. Fans will see Health-Ade's message in publications affiliated with the San Diego Padres, the San Francisco 49ers, and the NHL Stanley Cup, sharing how Health-Ade can be a key part of Game Day. Whether you're indulging during your Super Bowl viewing party, spending all day at the baseball stadium, or tracking along with the NHL playoffs from your couch at home, your belly is going to love the bubbly probiotic benefits of Health-Ade Kombucha when you've overindulged. Don't get flagged for unnecessary roughness on your gut. Level the playing field with Health-Ade Kombucha.

Health-Ade creates feel-good, bubbly beverages with gut health benefits so you can follow your gut and show the world what you're made of. The brand got started in the Brentwood Farmer's Market in 2012 selling its flagship kombucha drinks. Instantly gaining a cult following in Southern California, Health-Ade Kombucha rapidly expanded to sell nationwide in over 45,000 stores including Whole Foods Market, Sprouts, Safeway / Albertsons, Kroger, Publix, Target and more in 16oz single serve bottles (MSRP: $3.99) and 48oz sizes at (MSRP: $8.99). The brand's growing roster of offerings now includes Health-Ade Pop, a stevia-free prebiotic soda, Health-Ade Plus, an adaptogenic kombucha line, and Health-Ade Cocktail Mixers, designed for a low sugar, mixologist-quality cocktail solution at home. All Health-Ade products are naturally fermented with high quality ingredients and are certified organic, non-GMO, gluten-free and vegan, and each bottle of Health-Ade Kombucha exceeds the World Health Organization's standard for probiotics, which many food and beverage products on the market today fail to meet.

