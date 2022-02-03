Win The Chance To Have the Ultimate Valentine's Day Experience Curated by CÎROC's 'Love Squad' Celebrate that special someone in your life with CÎROC Pomegranate

NEW YORK, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Miss your BFF who you haven't seen IRL in forever? Tired of giving your partner roses you picked up on your way home from work? Looking to celebrate the most important person in your life? Well, this Valentine's Day, CÎROC Pomegranate has you covered! Celebrate the season of love in style and win the chance to have the ultimate Valentine's Day experience brought to life by the CÎROC Love Squad, who are our favorite voices in food, fashion and entertainment.

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9009451-ciroc-valentines-day-sweepstakes

The CÎROC Love Squad will help grant your wish and plan a memorable, one-of-a-kind experience for you and your loved one (must be 21+) to show them just how much you truly care. From February 4 through February 9, 2022, U.S. residents 21+ can enter to win the Contest at Cheers.Ciroc.com by sharing with CÎROC their Valentine's Day wish. CÎROC and The Love Squad will then select one lucky winner to receive an incredible experience for two-customized for that special someone who deserves to be showered with love and a little bit of luxury.**

Level up any at-home Valentine's Day celebrations with these tips from the CÎROC Love Squad, which paired with a delicious signature cocktail is certain to take your Valentine's Day from ordinary to extraordinary.

"Sharing a meal with someone you love is an intimate experience but preparing a meal for someone you love shows the extra effort and makes it special. Get creative in the kitchen and take the time to prepare a special dish that you'll both enjoy." – Richard Ingraham , Celebrity Chef

"Confidence building and self-love are central to my artistry and my personal life. Positive self-talk and encouraging a growth mindset are just some ways I practice self-care. I always want to be surrounded by a strong support system loved ones + friends who keep me inspired and pushing forward." – Fatima B, Stylist

"My love language is creating moments for my loved ones that are unique. It's easy to just go buy something for someone but it's even more memorable when you create an experience your loved ones won't forget." – Brittney Mendoza , Event Planner

"Grand gestures are very important to me. It shows you care and that you listen. I believe one of the best ways to show gratitude for your partner on top of reassuring your love for them is through grand gestures." – Brandon Almego , Photographer

"There is nothing wrong with you making the first move. Always go for what you want!" – Jasmine Luv , Comedian

The Pomegranate Sweetheart Cocktail

1.5 oz CÎROC Pomegranate

1.5 oz Hibiscus tea

1.5 oz Concentrate coffee brew

0.5 oz Grenadine

Glass: Coupe

Garnish: Red Currant/Grated chocolate

Method: Add all ingredients into a shaker filled with ice. Shake for 6 to 8 seconds. Strain into a coupe glass and garnish.

CÎROC Pomegranate is a full-bodied spirit made with vodka distilled from fine French grapes and infused with pomegranate and other natural flavors. Featuring notes of juicy red berries with hints of strawberry, melding with bursts of sweet and fruity pomegranate flavors, that culminates in a silky-smooth finish. CÎROC Pomegranate is only on shelves until supplies last and can be found at retailers such as ReserveBar.com and Drizly.com.

CÎROC encourages people of legal drinking age to celebrate responsibly. Please visit www.CIROC.com for additional information on CÎROC. Stay up to date with the latest news, cocktails and exciting social content by following the conversation at @CIROC.

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Entrant & companion must be legal residents of contiguous 48 U.S., 21+. Void in AK, HI & where prohibited. Internet access & valid e-mail address required. Entry must be true & have been approved by companion- companion's consent required for entry. Submission of entry grants all rights in same to Sponsor, w/o compensation or further notice. Prize is a 2 night trip to California, with a curated waterfront experience including special dinner for winner & companion. Sponsor has final approval as to activities comprising experience . Alcohol is NOT part of prize. Trip must be taken by 3/31/2022 & is subject to availability, advanced notice requirements, COVID-19/Coronavirus health mandates & other restrictions. Subject to official rules at website. Sponsor: Diageo Americas, Inc., New York, NY.

About CÎROC Ultra-Premium Vodka

CÎROC Ultra-Premium Vodka is gluten-free and distilled from fine French grapes; a process inspired by over a century of wine-making expertise and craftsmanship, providing a crisp, clean taste and citrus nose. Launched nationwide in January 2003, DIAGEO – the world's largest spirits and beer company – made spirits history in October 2007 by entering into a strategic alliance with entertainment entrepreneur Sean "Diddy" Combs, in which Mr. Combs and Combs Spirits assumed the lead on all brand management activities for CÎROC. The flavor portfolio includes CÎROC RED BERRY, CÎROC COCONUT, CÎROC PEACH, CÎROC PINEAPPLE, CÎROC APPLE, CÎROC MANGO and CÎROC SUMMER WATERMELON. In June 2018, Sean "Diddy" Combs and Makers of CÎROC entered the brown spirits category with the introduction of CÎROC VS, Fine French Brandy. Please drink responsibly. Must be 21+ to enjoy.

About DIAGEO North America

DIAGEO is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Casamigos, DeLeon and Don Julio tequilas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Tanqueray and Guinness.

DIAGEO is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: DEO) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE: DGE) and their products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world.

For more information about DIAGEO, their people, brands, and performance, visit diageo.com. Visit DIAGEO'S global responsible drinking resource, DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice. Follow at Twitter and Instagram for news and information about DIAGEO North America: @Diageo_NA.

View original content:

SOURCE CÎROC Ultra-Premium Vodka