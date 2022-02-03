Team GB Launches Gold Lion Club for fans in the Metaverse - Offers New NFTs and Gold Lion Tokns™ that unlock exclusive experiences

LONDON, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As the sporting world turns their eyes to Beijing 2022, Team GB and Tokns are proud to reveal another innovative, blockchain-based fan engagement programme. Team GB was the first-ever Olympic team to launch an official non-fungible token (NFT) collection in the run-up to the Tokyo Games last summer, and now extends that programme to include a limited amount of 'fan tokens' that unlock access to the Gold Lion Club community, fun features, and exclusive experiences which will be the envy of all fans. New benefits and experiences will be offered throughout 2022, exclusively available to holders of Gold Lion Tokns, including access to signed merchandise, athlete experiences, and eventually an immersive clubhouse in the Metaverse.

Timed to correspond with Opening Ceremony festivities the TeamGBNFT.com will feature collections of rare animated NFTs celebrating the athletes' successes and a limited number of digital collectible pins, priced to include printing and shipping of a custom designed T-shirt. It will also feature a special NFT drop by Team GB supplier, Ben Sherman, showcasing a unique range of their Opening Ceremony uniforms sported by collectible Humanz™ characters. These limited-edition NFTs can be purchased with a credit card or crypto currency, starting at accessible price points for fans and NFT collectors on TeamGBNFT.com .

British Olympic Association Commercial Director, Tim Ellerton, said:

"Team GB is proud of its community of passionate and loyal fans and through this opportunity with Tokns we can provide them with a new and exciting way to support the UK's most loved sports team. The gold lion tokn is just one of the many exciting concepts in the pipeline."

The Gold Lion Club fan engagement programme will give existing Team GB app subscribers, NFT owners and supporters the opportunity to join the 'pre-mint' event on February 5th ahead of the public mint event on the February 6th. Fans must have a 'Meta Mask' wallet and crypto currency to participate in the minting event.

Through the minting process, each Tokn will be randomly assigned a colour (bronze, silver or gold) lion on one side and hand drawn pictograms on the flip side representing the 15 sports in which Team GB athletes will compete at Beijing 2022. These will provide the owner their ticket to a dynamic game in which every time Team GB wins a medal, owners of a Token featuring that sport and medal colour will be rewarded with signed merchandise, unique athlete experiences and more.

"Team GB has done it again. First-ever Olympic team to create NFTs, now first to create a fan token with unique utilities throughout 2022", says Jamie Tedford, CEO of Tokns. "We are proud to be the Official Supplier and Licensee of Team GB NFTs, and are excited to see fans unlock rare experiences, official merchandise and other owner benefits with their Gold Lion Tokn."

About Tokns

Tokns partners with IP-holders, creators, and iconic brands to generate sustainable NFT royalties while future-proofing for the $8 Trillion market opportunity presented by Web3, the Metaverse and NFTs. Leveraging our cross-blockchain Smart Contract standard, partners deploy co-branded or white label Tokns™ that serve as digital collectibles while unlocking access, utility and unique experiences in the Metaverse.

Social-by-design - Our data-driven NFT Enthusiast audience on Instagram and Twitter helps partners convert passive followers into passionate Web3 communities.

Direct-to-consumer - Leveraging best-in-class e-commerce tools like Shopify and Coinbase Commerce, we enable partners to deliver Blockchain-enabled experiences on their O&O platforms.

Speed-to-market - We serve our partners as Licensees, removing up-front costs, getting to market quickly and sharing in the success of value creation for fans.

About The British Olympic Association:

The British Olympic Association (BOA) is the National Olympic Committee for Great Britain and Northern Ireland. Its mission is to develop, promote and protect the Olympic Movement in our territory in accordance with the Olympic Charter. The BOA achieves this through:

Working in partnership with our members and key stakeholders to deliver world-leading services and support to enable British athletes to reach their full potential at the Olympic Games, Olympic Winter Games and other IOC-sanctioned events.

Working in partnership with our members and key stakeholders to provide athletes with relevant support on the journey to, during and following their Olympic careers.

Engaging people throughout the United Kingdom to pursue their very own goals and dreams through the Olympic Values and the example of Team GB Olympians.

Being the independent voice of Olympic Sport and collaborating with our members and other sport stakeholders, both domestically and internationally, to support the continued growth and overall health of the Olympic Movement in the UK.

