SoftwareReviews Publishes Digital Workplace Software Gold Medalists for 2022

Workgrid, Interact, LumApps, MangoApps, and Axero Solutions are the 2022 Digital Workplace Data Quadrant Gold Medalists.

TORONTO, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - SoftwareReviews, a division of IT research and advisory firm Info-Tech Research Group, has published its 2022 Digital Workplace Data Quadrant Awards, naming five providers as gold medalists. The following providers are winners according to the feedback provided by their end users via SoftwareReviews' comprehensive online survey:

Software providers are rated on product features, provider capabilities, and the relationship with their software partner.

What makes the SoftwareReviews Data Quadrant different?

The study involves gathering intelligence on user satisfaction with both product features and the experience with the software provider. Aggregated emotional response ratings are included in the areas of service, negotiation, product impact, conflict resolution, and strategy and innovation to create a powerful indicator of overall user feeling toward the provider and its product – all from the software users' point of view. SoftwareReviews calls this insight the Net Emotional Footprint.

With a Net Emotional Footprint of +96, Workgrid is loved by its customers for providing a great user experience. Interact received a Net Emotional Footprint of +96 and exceeded user expectations with vast quality features. LumApps received a Net Emotional Footprint of +97, ranking highly for including an employee directory. With a Net Emotional Footprint of +92, MangoApps scored high in many categories, especially winning customer appreciation for creating business value. Axero Solutions received a Net Emotional Footprint of +95 for providing exceptional customer service.

Digital workplace software satisfied users by including a newsfeed feature. However, most users would like to see improvements in the task management features.

About SoftwareReviews Data Quadrant Awards and Software Reports

SoftwareReviews Data Quadrant Awards recognize outstanding software providers in the technology marketplace as evaluated by their users annually. Top providers in a software category are eligible to receive Data Quadrant Gold Medals, provided their Net Promoter Scores meet the threshold for sufficiently high user satisfaction across four areas of evaluation: provider capabilities, product features, likeliness to recommend, and provider experience.

About SoftwareReviews

SoftwareReviews, a division of Info-Tech Research Group, is backed by two decades of IT research and advisory experience. By collecting real data from verified IT and business professionals, the SoftwareReviews methodology produces detailed and authentic insight into the experience of evaluating and purchasing software.

