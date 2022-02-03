Media Registration Opens for T.D. Jakes' International Leadership Summit Coming to Charlotte in 2022

DALLAS, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After a successful virtual conference in 2021, the International Leadership Summit will be back in-person in Charlotte, from March 31 ­to April 2. Founded by Bishop T.D. Jakes, this annual conference for visionaries, entrepreneurs, intrapreneurs and leaders will focus on becoming a "master builder," providing participants with new resources and means to construct a solid foundation and revolutionize the way they lead in an ever-changing world. Media registration is now open. Media may request credentials for the International Leadership Summit by filling out this form.

(PRNewsfoto/The Potter's House) (PRNewswire)

The Internal Leadership Summit continues to be one of the most transformative leadership conferences celebrated by the world's brightest minds. Previous speakers at the conference include Tyler Perry, Stedman Graham, Craig Groeschel, Cynthia Marshall and Miles McPherson. This year, Jakes is joined by Dr. Dharius Daniels, Joel Osteen, Janice Bryant Howroyd, Dr. Anita Phillips, Cynt Marshall, Van Jones, Joseph W. Walker III, and other leaders of business, entertainment, faith and other arenas. More speakers and details about the event are forthcoming.

In light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the health and well-being of all attendees is a priority, and every precaution is being put in place.

Registration for the conference can be found at ThisIsILS.org .

WHO:

Bishop T.D. Jakes, senior pastor of The Potter's House

Joel Osteen, senior pastor of Lakewood Church

Janice Bryant Howroyd, founder and CEO of ActOne

Thasunda Duckett, president and CEO of TIAA

Detavio Samuels, CEO of REVOLT

Dr. Dharius Daniels, lead pastor of Change Church

Dr. Anita Phillips, trauma therapist and life coach

More than 20 other leaders of business, faith and entertainment

WHERE:

Charlotte Convention Center

501 South College Street

Charlotte, NC 28202

WHEN:

March 31 ­– April 2

Media Credentials:

All members of the media—reporters, photographers, videographers and crew—are required to have and display credentials in order to cover events within the conference. Press may request media credentials for the International Leadership Summit by filling out this form. Applicants will be notified via email whether they are approved or declined for credentials. Information regarding where to pick up credentials, parking, facility access, interviews and other details will be sent once credentials have been approved.

About The Potter's House

Located in Dallas, The Potter's House is a 30,000-member nondenominational, multicultural church and humanitarian organization led by Bishop T. D. Jakes, twice featured on the cover of Time magazine as America's Best Preacher and as one of the nation's 25 Most Influential Evangelicals. The Potter's House has five locations: The Potter's House of Dallas, The Potter's House of Fort Worth, The Potter's House of North Dallas, The Potter's House of Denver and The Potter's House OneLA.

Contacts: Jordan Hora, jhora@tdjakes.org, 214-608-2006; Christine Cape, ccape@guardianpr.co, 404-545-0085

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Potter's House