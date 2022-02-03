KIA AMERICA RETURNS TO THE SUPER BOWL WITH A FULLY CHARGED "TAIL" OF UNCONDITIONAL LOVE :60-Second Spot Finds an Adorable Robo Dog Falling for the All-New, All-Electric Kia EV6; Campaign Will Help Shelter Animals Find Forever Homes Through Exclusive Petfinder Foundation Partnership

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Debuting ahead of the big game, Kia returns to the Super Bowl with a :60-second spot featuring the all-new, all-electric Kia EV6, the brand's first dedicated battery electric vehicle. The EV6 is the first of 11 all-new electrified models Kia will introduce globally by 2026 under Kia's Plan S strategy. The comprehensive marketing campaign includes broadcast, print, out-of-home and social media elements, a special Robo Dog "Turn Around Dance" on TikTok and a QR Code-based "Robo Dogmented Reality" experience that allows users to search for adoptable animals in their local areas through a partnership with the Petfinder Foundation.

Kia's 13th Super Bowl spot, entitled "Robo Dog," opens on an electronics store where a lonely robotic puppy stares out the window as a "real" dog is lovingly petted by a passerby out for a walk. Robo Dog then notices a young man unplug his Kia EV6 from a charging station and drive away, leaving Robo Dog even more dejected. As "Total Eclipse of the Heart" by Bonnie Tyler begins to play, the door to the store opens and Robo Dog seizes the opportunity to give chase to the man in the EV6. Robo Dog is confronted with a series of obstacles that sap his energy and put even more time and distance between him and the object of his affection. Anticipating that he can cut the EV6 off Robo Dog rides an elevator to the roof of a building and watches the car approach on the street below. Taking a leap of faith and on his last moments of charge, Robo Dog hurls toward the open sunroof of the EV6.

Robo Dog's eyes slowly open and he sees the young man kneeling over him. He realizes he's been plugged into the EV6, using the model's innovative onboard charger, fully recharging his battery, and illustrating not only the innovation of the EV6, but also the depth of the human-animal bond.

"The EV6 marks the beginning of Kia as a sustainable mobility solutions provider and is the next step in our shift to electrification," said Russell Wager, vice president, marketing, Kia America. "To introduce over 100 million viewers to the Kia EV6, we wanted to juxtapose the future with the emotions we all know and understand today – the love that can be shared between a human and an animal."

Kia's Super Bowl spot is part of an integrated marketing campaign that includes a partnership between the automaker and the Petfinder Foundation designed to help shelter animals find their forever homes. The initiative is the latest under the brand's celebrated Accelerate The Good Program which has also contributed to help students in need achieve their goals of higher education and the fight against youth homelessness.

"At Kia, we continue to give back to the communities in which we work and live," continued Wager. "We looked at issues that needed attention and found that during the pandemic, many animals were adopted only to sadly be returned later, so we wanted to help."

"Robo Dogmented Reality"

On Wednesday, February 9, in partnership with the Petfinder Foundation, Kia will launch its "Robo Dogmented Reality" mobile web experience which allows animal lovers to simply scan a QR Code to bring Kia's Robo Dog into their own home through any mobile device. This innovative experience virtualizes pet adoption instantly and entices users to consider adopting an animal in need in their local communities.

"We are proud to partner with Kia America for their Super Bowl campaign," said Toni Morgan, executive director, Petfinder Foundation. "Countless animals need loving and forever homes and we hope to place many of them over the coming weeks. The human-animal bond is vitally important and can bring years of happiness, comfort and companionship to both the animal and owner."

TIKTOK'S ROBO DOG "TURN AROUND" DANCE

On Friday, February 11, Kia will launch its first-ever TikTok integration, which will provide users a chance to dance with the cutest robotic dog ever, Robo Dog, to Bonnie Tyler's "Total Eclipse of the Heart." Each time users hear "turn around", Robo Dog turns, and users can turn with him. Kia partnered with five TikTok creators to encourage pet adoption, while spreading the fun and love. TikTok creators participating are, @dougthepug, @besperon, @hi_im_chewie, @melissabecraft and @laurengottlieb.

The campaign will include both :15- and :30-second versions of "Robo Dog" as well as print, out-of-home and social media components.

Kia America - about us

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a complete range of vehicles sold through a network of nearly 750 dealers in the U.S., including several cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America.

For media information, including photography, visit www.kiamedia.com. To receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at www.kiamedia.com/us/en/newsalert.

