Itaú Unibanco: Virtual Meeting - Results 2021

Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 1:49 PM MST|Updated: 23 minutes ago

SÃO PAULO, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 4Q21 results to be disclosed soon.

Results will be published in the investor relations website on February 10th after trading hours in Brazil and in the United States.

We are going to present our 2021 results and 2022 guidance in a new format with a Q&A session at the end.

Check out the speakers:

  • _Milton Maluhy Filho
    Chief executive officer (CEO)
  • _Alexandre Zancani
    Credit products (for individuals, mortgage, auto loans, consórcio, payroll loans, credit recovery, and digital clients acquisition)
  • Alexsandro Broedel
    CFO
  • André Rodrigues
    Retail banking, digital channels, UX, insurance and CRM
  • _André Sapoznik
    Payment, Operations and Marketing
  • _Carlos Constantini
    Wealth management services
  • _Matias Granata
    CRO
  • _Flavio Souza
    Itaú BBA
  • _Ricardo Guerra
    CIO
  • _Renato Lulia
    IRO

don't miss out on this
register now
You can also watch on YouTube

Friday
February 11, 2022 at 08:00 a.m. EST
in Portuguese and in English

Go to our website and check out the latest news and developments
itau.com.br/ri

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/itau-unibanco-virtual-meeting---results-2021-301475285.html

SOURCE Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.