Innovative Cladding Solutions from Metalwërks® Contribute to Long-Awaited Expansion of New York's Grand Central Station

KENNETT SQUARE, Pa., Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Metalwërks®, a leading U.S. manufacturer of precision, high-performance metal plate exterior façade systems, integrated curtain wall components, and custom architectural features, played a pivotal role in the soon-to-be-completed expansion of Grand Central Station, a world-famous landmark in New York City that is part of the daily commute for more than a quarter of a million people. The customized cladding products fashioned and manufactured by Metalwërks helped designers and installers to address specific challenges presented by the expansion while ensuring those solutions will endure for decades to come.

(PRNewsfoto/Metalwërks) (PRNewswire)

Managed by the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA), the expansion of Grand Central Terminal includes eight tracks and four platforms in a two-level station that sits 100 feet below ground. The expansion will provide commuters with access to the Long Island Rail Road and connect the 2nd Avenue line of the MTA subway system to Metro North and Penn Station.

Developing new platforms and tracks in close proximity to active tracks as well as irregularities in the existing concrete lining created challenges for designers of the expansion. Metalwërks fashioned a solution in partnership with The Jobin Organization, a family-owned roofing, waterproofing, and building envelope business based in Hauppauge, New York. Metalwërks and Jobin developed a support and panel attachment system that sits only three inches from the face of the tunnel to keep the system depth low in the tight space.

The aluminum panels for the tunnel wall cladding are used as an architectural screen wall covering the concrete surfaces on curved walls where trains enter platforms for passenger loading and unloading. These panels utilize a custom aluminum extruded post for attachment mounted with custom clips. Metalwërks provided 123,500 square feet of flat and curved aluminum assemblies lining 4,600 linear feet of tunnel walls. In addition, Metalwërks supplied 73,000 square feet of stainless steel cladding in elevator, escalator, and stair enclosures; smoke and exhaust shafts; and connecting concourses.

To fulfill the design vision for the tunnel walls, the surface cladding is white, graffiti-resistant polyvinylidene flouride-coated aluminum. The integrated solution utilizing both perforated and solid panels ensures long-lasting aesthetics for the tunnels and optimal performance.

"We were presented with a unique set of circumstances with the Grand Central project, one that required strong collaboration and meticulous attention to detail," said Steve Scharr, director of business development at Metalwërks. "The Metalwërks solution delivers a clean aesthetic to the interior of the station while protecting the surface from wear and tear in the high-traffic tunnels. We especially appreciated the confidence Jobin had in the Metalwerks' proposition to co-develop installation-friendly designs. We were proud to be involved in the very early stages of this process and to arrive at a solution that will stand the test of time for such an important landmark."

Metalwërks custom enclosures and cladding provide stable and efficient installations for a seamless appearance. The custom enclosures are non-combustible and pre-finished for the highest quality of coverage and uniformity. In addition, panels are 100% recyclable and manufactured from materials with high post-consumer and industrial content.

The expansion of Grand Central Station is based on a transit plan from 1950 that received funding in 2006. Tunnel boring connecting Manhattan and Queens began in 2007, followed by tunnel and track construction. The new terminal is scheduled to open in December 2022.

About Metalwërks

Metalwërks is the leading U.S. manufacturer of precision, high-performance metal plate exterior façade systems, integrated curtain wall components, and custom architectural features. Founded in 1968, the company operates as Metal Sales & Service, Inc. Metalwërks is headquartered in Kennett Square, Pa. and has production facilities in Elkton, Md. For more information, visit www.metalwerksusa.com.

Public Relations Contacts:

Jeff Donaldson

BLD Marketing

(412) 347-8039

jeff.donaldson@bld-marketing.com

Steve Scharr

Director of Business Development

Metalwërks

200 Gale Lane

Kennett Square, PA 19348

(610) 444-0100 ext. 230

stevescharr@metalwerksusa.com

PHOTOS: https://bldpressroom.com/metalwerks/grand-central-station

Metalwerks provided customized cladding for the expansion of Grand Central Station, including a support and panel attachment system that sits only three inches from the face of the tunnel to keep the system depth low in the tight space. The panels are used as a screen wall covering the concrete surface of curved walls where trains enter the platforms for passenger unloading and loading. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Metalwërks