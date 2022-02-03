Evolution Digital, Liberty Latin America, TDS, Xperi, NCTC, ACA Connects Partner to Donate Funds to Boulder Marshall Fire Relief Efforts

CENTENNIAL, Colo., Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Evolution Digital in partnership with Liberty Latin America ("LLA"), TDS Telecommunications LLC ("TDS"), Xperi Holding Corporation ("Xperi"), The National Cable Television Co-Op ("NCTC") and ACA Connects-America's Communications Association ("ACAC") today announce a significant match fund donation to help Community Foundation Serving Boulder County with its recent relief efforts to assist those impacted by the Marshall Wildfire.

On December 30, 2021, the most destructive wildfire in the state's history, the Marshall fire, destroyed nearly 1,000 homes in the Boulder, Colo., area. As Boulder County's trusted philanthropic partner for more than 30 years, Community Foundation Boulder County works closely with government and nonprofit partners to coordinate, align resources and fill gaps to support those most impacted by the wildfires.

"Boulder County is a large part of our cable community, as it is the home of many of our industry colleagues, CableLabs research center and other cable technology organizations," said Marc Cohen, Chief Revenue Officer, Evolution Digital. "We are absolutely devastated by this tragedy, and our hearts go out to all of our neighbors that have lost so much including their homes and businesses. I want to sincerely thank our customers and partners for joining us to help our fellow Coloradans."

"We continue to receive an outpouring of support from our community and beyond," said Tatiana Hernandez, CEO, Community Foundation Boulder County. "Evolution Digital's support allows us, working closely with our government partners, to address the short- and long-term needs of those affected by the fires who need it most."

"We care deeply about our local community in Colorado and hope that our contribution delivers meaningful support to those who have lost so much,' said Michael Coakley, VP, Liberty Latin America. "We are happy to join our partners and the Community Foundation Boulder County to help our neighbors in their time of need as they recover from the tragic fires."

"TDS has been part of the Colorado community for 30 years," said Jim Butman, President and CEO, TDS. "Our donation today is one way to show our support for our neighbors in need. We know it's a difficult time for businesses and homeowners who lost so much. We are pleased we can assist those who have been impacted by these devasting fires."

"Xperi takes pride in being good community stewards in the regions in which we live, work and do business," said Jon Kirchner, CEO, Xperi. "This donation comes from our concern for the Boulder community, and support for our employees, customers and partners in the area. It is my hope that this combined effort provides much needed resources for those who have been affected by this tragedy."

"Colorado is home to many NCTC employees, member companies and their customers", said Lou Borrelli, CEO, NCTC. "We felt very strongly to donate to the displaced families and to aid in the rebuilding of this community during this difficult time; the wildfires devastated this community and we look forward to the rebuild."

"Throughout our history, ACA Connects has been known for service to others and members helping members, whether telling our story to Washington, D.C., or helping others in our industry whenever there is a need," said Matt Polka, President and CEO, ACAC. "We're privileged to help our friends and colleagues in Colorado, and we hope others will be encouraged to do so too. As we like to say, 'Stand Firm,' and we're honored to help our neighbors in Colorado do just that!"

Evolution Digital is committed to creating strong relationships and supporting service opportunities in the greater Denver community. Through its ACTS program, Evolution Digital formalizes its commitment to support organizations that deliver critical services in the area of children and education, local poverty, women's health and the environment. Visit www.evolutiondigital.com/community-involvement to learn more.

About Evolution Digital

Evolution Digital L.L.C. is a leading provider of a broad portfolio of integrated video products and whole-home Wi-Fi offerings for the global industry. Our customers include service providers and their subscribers who use our products daily to enhance their lives. We take an aggressive approach to product innovation to embrace new technologies and ever-evolving connected lifestyles that require high-performance, reliable and user-friendly solutions. Visit www.evolutiondigital.com.

Follow Evolution Digital on Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/EvolutionDig

About Community Foundation Boulder County

Community Foundation Boulder County catalyzes the community, responds to immediate needs, and anticipates future challenges. Through informed decision- making, we inspire ideas and mobilize resources to improve the quality of life for all. Advancing inclusivity and providing leadership and on key issues, the foundation collaborates with community-minded individuals and organizations that want to make a difference, accomplishing more together than we do alone. Since its founding in 1991, the foundation has granted more than $100M.

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America is a leading communications company operating in over 20 countries across Latin America and the Caribbean under the consumer brands VTR, Flow, Liberty, Más Móvil, BTC and Cabletica. The communications and entertainment services that we offer to our residential and business customers in the region include digital video, broadband internet, telephony and mobile services. Our business products and services include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions with customers ranging from small and medium enterprises to international companies and governmental agencies. In addition, Liberty Latin America operates a subsea and terrestrial fiber optic cable network that connects over 40 markets in the region.

Liberty Latin America has three separate classes of common shares, which are traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbols "LILA" (Class A) and "LILAK" (Class C), and on the OTC link under the symbol "LILAB" (Class B).

For more information, please visit https://www.lla.com.

About TDS Telecommunications LLC

(TDS Telecom/TDS®) delivers high-speed internet, TV entertainment, and phone services to more than 1,000 rural, suburban, and metropolitan communities across the U.S. With 1.2 million connections, TDS is a rapidly growing technology company. Powered by fiber-optics and new industry-leading technologies, TDS delivers up to 2 Gigabit internet speeds and offers internet-protocol based TV entertainment solutions along with traditional phone services. TDS also offers businesses VoIP advanced communications solutions, dedicated internet service, data networking, and hosted-managed services. Visit tdstelecom.com.

TDS Telecom, headquartered in Madison, Wis., employs 3,000 people and is a subsidiary of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. [NYSE: TDS], a Fortune 1000® company. Founded in 1969, Telephone and Data Systems provides wireless, broadband, video, and voice as well as hosted and managed services to approximately 6 million connections nationwide through its businesses: UScellular, TDS Telecom, and OneNeck IT Solutions. TDS Inc. has been named to several Forbes lists, including America's Best Employers for Diversity, Best Large Employers, and Best Employers for Women. Visit tdsinc.com.

About Xperi Holding Corporation

Xperi invents, develops, and delivers technologies that enable extraordinary experiences. Xperi technologies, delivered via its brands (DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo), and by its startup, Perceive, make entertainment more entertaining, and smart devices smarter. Xperi technologies are integrated into billions of consumer devices, media platforms, and semiconductors worldwide, driving increased value for partners, customers and consumers.

Xperi, DTS, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, HD Radio, Perceive, TiVo, Play-Fi and their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of affiliated companies of Xperi Holding Corporation in the United States and other countries. All other company, brand and product names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.

About the National Cable Television Cooperative

The National Cable Television Cooperative, Inc. (NCTC) is a Kansas-based, not-for-profit corporation that operates as a programming, broadband solutions and hardware purchasing organization for its member companies serving 40 million broadband and video customers throughout the U.S. and its territories. NCTC seeks to maximize current and future opportunities to ensure the profitability, competitive stature and long-term sustainability of its member companies. NCTC represents more than 700 independent cable and broadband operators across the U.S., in programming and technology acquisition. NCTC is actively engaged in helping network providers and suppliers evolve their business models to deploy new video/data solutions to match the changes in the media landscape.

For more on NCTC please visit our website: www.nctconline.org

About ACA Connects: America's Communications Association

Based in Pittsburgh, ACA Connects is a trade organization representing more than 600 smaller and medium-sized, independent companies that provide broadband, phone and video services to nearly 8 million customers primarily located in rural and smaller suburban markets across America. Through active participation in the regulatory and legislative process in Washington, D.C., ACA Connects' members work together to advance the interests of their customers and ensure the future competitiveness and viability of their businesses. For more information, visit: http://www.ACAConnects.org

