Detroit's own Mann Robinson releases his hit film "Super Turnt"

DETROIT and ATLANTA, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mann Robinson Studios is proud to announce the release of Mann Robinson and Torrei Hart's Super Turnt. The highly anticipated sequel to "Turnt" will release on Amazon Prime February 8th, 2022. The movie's theme song "Lit" by Torrei Hart will release on music all streaming platforms the same day.

A story about Rilla, a highly feared street-lord and rapper, who has just been released from prison and finds that his immediate world has changed. His only mission is to be a father to his son, but the dangers of the street remain the same placing Rilla on the wrong side of the law once again. (PRNewswire)

Super Turnt, the second film from the Turnt franchise, was Produced by Torrei Hart, Harry Lennix, and Mann Robinson who also wrote, directed, and starred in the action-packed film that was shot in his 20,000 square foot studio in Atlanta Georgia. Super Turnt starring Jamal Woolard (Notorious, All Eyez on Me), Torrei Hart (Turnt), Harry Lennix (The Blacklist, Troubled Waters) Patrice Fisher (Saints and Sinners), Dennis L.A. White (Notorious, Turnt), E. Roger Mitchell (The Equalizer) and Troy Escoda (All My Children) is a story about Rilla, a highly feared street-lord and rapper, who has just been released from prison and finds that his immediate world has changed. His only mission is to be a father to his son, but the dangers of the street remain the same placing Rilla on the wrong side of the law once again.

Mann Robinson's creative and authentic approach to writing, directing, and producing is true to the art of storytelling bringing a vivid point of view to the screen. The prequel to Super Turnt was based on his own life experiences and the events of many he was affiliated with in his former life. He was inspired to share with the world what transpires behind the scenes within the music industry and street life. His ability to bring a story to life in a raw yet cinematic way, is a gift that brings the realness of the streets to the world on the big screen, making Super Turnt a must see!

About Mann Robinson

Mann Robinson is an American Film Director, Producer, Actor, Author, and Entrepreneur. With over 15 years of industry experience, Mann is a pioneer and trailblazer in the film industry. In 2014, Mann begin writing the screenplay for "Turnt", and by 2015, Mann Robinson Productions partnered with Torrei Hart and together they have worked on several projects that include: Turnt, Super Turnt, ON TEN TV Series starring Vivica Fox, and Sebastian releasing in early 2022.

About Mann Robinson Studios

Mann Robinson Studios is a full production studio located in Atlanta, GA right off the famous BeltLine. Founded in 2021 by Mann Robinson, the 20,000 square foot warehouse style studio boasts 20-foot ceilings, 32-foot green and white cyc walls, ample space for set building, and silent AC/Heat. The studio is open and available for booking.

OFFICIAL TRAILER LINK:

https://youtu.be/oKgFczfMt3s

Contact/Interviews

Asia Diamond

404.500.2166

admin@mannrobinsostudios.com

IG: @MANNROBINSON

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Mann Robinson Studios