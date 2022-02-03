CL Enterprises Appoints Hinesh Patel, President

PERU, Ill., Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Peter Limberger and Inga Carus, co-Founders of CL Enterprises, are pleased to announce the appointment of Hinesh Patel as the company's first President.

Hinesh Patel, newly appointed President of CL Enterprises. (PRNewswire)

CL Enterprises (CLE) is a family-held investment firm with a focus on making transformative investments in small towns across the Midwest. With its philosophy of Small Towns: Big Ideas, CLE has established a wide portfolio of companies, ranging from agriculture, craft brewing and hospitality (Tangled Roots Brewing Company), real estate development (CLRED), manufacturing (Starved Rock Wood Products), and aviation (Revv - formerly Carver Aero of Davenport, Lumanair of Aurora, and Advanced Air of Council Bluffs).

Commenting on the appointment, Peter Limberger, said: "The success of these investments and the expanding scale of the company makes this the right time to bring on a talented, experienced leader like Hinesh. His rich and diverse experience as both an operator and advisor to businesses, large and small, is something we will benefit from greatly. Importantly, he also aligns closely with the values of CL Enterprises; a belief in the potential of small towns, seeing private business as a catalyst for positive change in local communities, and a commitment to our people."

A graduate of North Carolina State University, Mr Patel earned a degree in Chemical Engineering, and also holds an MBA from the University of Michigan's Stephen M. Ross School of Business. Throughout his career he has held high level leadership roles with world-class organizations such as Honeywell, Eaton and Egon Zehnder. He is deeply experienced in general management for global companies, with particular strengths in business management, strategy, operations, and corporate development.

Mr. Patel stated: "It's an interesting time to be joining such a fascinating company. Peter and Inga's family have been investing in small town America for over a hundred years, creating businesses and jobs in communities that other investors had left behind. Their longstanding belief in the potential of these towns and their willingness to back the people who live in them, has led to a range of vibrant businesses and beautiful redevelopments across the Midwest. We expect this small-town renaissance to continue, especially as more people have rediscovered the benefits of small-town living after the recent pandemic. I'm looking forward immensely to helping steer the next chapter of this company's exciting story."

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CL Enterprises