BENCHMARK REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2021 RESULTS

TEMPE, Ariz., Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE: BHE) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2021.
Three Months Ended
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Dec 31,
In millions, except EPS
2021
2021
2020
Sales
$
633
$
572
$
521
Net income(2)
$
12
$
8
$
8
Net income – non-GAAP(1)(2)
$
17
$
14
$
13
Diluted earnings per share(2)
$
0.35
$
0.23
$
0.21
Diluted EPS – non-GAAP(1)(2)
$
0.48
$
0.39
$
0.34
Operating margin(2)
2.9
%
2.1
%
2.3
%
Operating margin – non-GAAP(1)(2)
3.8
%
3.3
%
3.4
%
Year Ended
Dec 31,
Dec 31,
In millions, except EPS
2021
2020
Sales
$
2,255
$
2,053
Net income(3)
$
36
$
14
Net income – non-GAAP(1)(3)
$
49
$
35
Diluted EPS(3)
$
0.99
$
0.38
Diluted EPS – non-GAAP(1)(3)
$
1.35
$
0.95
Operating margin(3)
2.4
%
1.2
%
Operating margin – non-GAAP(1)(3)
3.0
%
2.5
%
(1)
A reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP results is included below.
(2)
Results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021, third quarter ended September 30, 2021, and fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020 include the impact of approximately $0.8 million, $1.2 million, and $1.6 million of net COVID-19 related costs, respectively.
(3)
Results for the year ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 include the impact of approximately $4.4 million and $7.1 million of net COVID-19 related costs, respectively.
Cash Conversion Cycle
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Dec 31,
2021
2021
2020
Accounts receivable days
51
49
53
Contract asset days
22
25
25
Inventory days
82
83
63
Accounts payable days
(67)
(70)
(54)
Advance payments from customers days
(19)
(16)
(16)
Cash Conversion Cycle days
69
71
71
Fourth Quarter 2021 Industry Sector Update
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Dec 31,
Higher-Value Markets
2021
2021
2020
Medical
$
127
20
%
$
118
21
%
$
111
21
%
Semi-Cap
163
26
133
23
101
20
A&D
95
15
101
18
111
21
Industrials
125
20
108
19
97
19
$
510
81
%
$
460
81
%
$
420
81
%
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Dec 31,
Traditional Markets
2021
2021
2020
Computing
$
60
9
%
$
57
10
%
$
46
9
%
Telecommunications
63
10
55
9
55
10
$
123
19
%
$
112
19
%
$
101
19
%
Total
$
633
100
%
$
572
100
%
$
521
100
%
First Quarter 2022 Outlook
- Revenue between $565 - $605 million
- Diluted GAAP earnings per share between $0.21 - $0.27
- Diluted non-GAAP earnings per share between $0.32 - $0.38 (excluding restructuring charges and other costs and amortization of intangibles)
- This guidance takes into consideration all known constraints for the quarter and assumes no further significant interruptions to our supply base, operations or customers. Guidance also assumes no material changes to end market conditions due to COVID.
Fourth Quarter 2021 and FY2021 Earnings Conference Call
The Company will host a conference call to discuss the results today at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The live webcast of the call and accompanying reference materials will be accessible by logging on to the Company's website at www.bench.com. A replay of the broadcast will also be available until Thursday, February 10, 2022 on the Company's website.
About Benchmark Electronics, Inc.
Benchmark provides comprehensive solutions across the entire product life cycle by leading through its innovative technology and engineering design services, leveraging its optimized global supply chain and delivering world-class manufacturing services in the following industries: commercial aerospace, defense, advanced computing, next generation telecommunications, complex industrials, medical, and semiconductor capital equipment. Benchmark's global operations include facilities in seven countries and its common shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHE.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements are identified as any statement that does not relate strictly to historical or current facts and may include words such as "anticipate," "believe," "intend," "plan," "project," "forecast," "strategy," "position," "continue," "estimate," "expect," "may," "will," "could," "predict," and similar expressions or the negative or other variations thereof. In particular, statements, express or implied, concerning the estimated financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the company's outlook and guidance for first quarter 2022 results, the company's anticipated plans and responses to the COVID-19 pandemic, future operating results or margins, the ability to generate sales and income or cash flow, expected revenue mix, the company's business strategy and strategic initiatives, the company's repurchases of shares of its common stock and the company's intentions concerning the payment of dividends, among others, are forward-looking statements. Although the company believes these statements are based on and derived from reasonable assumptions, they involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are beyond the company's ability to control or predict, relating to operations, markets and the business environment generally, including those discussed under Part I, Item 1A of the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, Part II, Item 1A of the company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 and in any of the company's subsequent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In particular, these statements also depend on the duration, severity and evolution of the COVID-19 pandemic and related risks, including the emergence and severity of its variants, the availability of vaccines and potential hesitancy to utilize them, government and other third-party responses to the crisis and the consequences for the global economy, the company's business and the businesses of its suppliers and customers. Events relating to or resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, including the possibility of customer demand fluctuations, supply chain constraints, or the ability to utilize the company's manufacturing facilities at sufficient levels to cover its fixed operating costs, may have resulting impacts on the company's business, financial condition, results of operations, and the company's ability (or inability) to execute on its plans to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual outcomes, including the future results of our operations, may vary materially from those indicated. Undue reliance should not be placed on any forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance. All forward-looking statements included in this document are based upon information available to the company as of the date of this document, and the company assumes no obligation to update.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Management discloses non–GAAP information to provide investors with additional information to analyze the Company's performance and underlying trends. A detailed reconciliation between GAAP results and results excluding special items ("non-GAAP") is included in the following tables attached to this document. In situations where a non-GAAP reconciliation has not been provided, the Company was unable to provide such a reconciliation without unreasonable effort due to the uncertainty and inherent difficulty predicting the occurrence, the financial impact and the periods in which the non-GAAP adjustments may be recognized. Management uses non–GAAP measures that exclude certain items in order to better assess operating performance and help investors compare results with our previous guidance. This document also references "free cash flow", which the Company defines as cash flow from operations less additions to property, plant and equipment and purchased software. The Company's non–GAAP information is not necessarily comparable to the non–GAAP information used by other companies. Non–GAAP information should not be viewed as a substitute for, or superior to, net income or other data prepared in accordance with GAAP as a measure of the Company's profitability or liquidity. Readers should consider the types of events and transactions for which adjustments have been made.
Benchmark Electronics, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(Amounts in Thousands, Except Per Share Data)
(UNAUDITED)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Sales
$
633,054
$
521,250
$
2,255,319
$
2,053,131
Cost of sales
570,998
470,589
2,049,418
1,878,083
Gross profit
62,056
50,661
205,901
175,048
Selling, general and administrative expenses
37,731
32,380
136,700
122,195
Amortization of intangible assets
1,591
1,979
6,384
9,099
Restructuring charges and other costs
4,099
4,490
13,699
19,970
Ransomware incident related costs (recovery), net
—
(45)
(3,944)
(1,350)
Income from operations
18,635
11,857
53,062
25,134
Interest expense
(2,257)
(2,175)
(8,472)
(8,364)
Interest income
89
156
540
1,196
Other income (expense), net
(387)
(482)
277
(673)
Income before income taxes
16,080
9,356
45,407
17,293
Income tax expense
3,661
1,661
9,637
3,238
Net income
$
12,419
$
7,695
$
35,770
$
14,055
Earnings per share:
Basic
$
0.35
$
0.21
$
1.00
$
0.38
Diluted
$
0.35
$
0.21
$
0.99
$
0.38
Weighted-average number of shares used in
Basic
35,209
36,402
35,655
36,524
Diluted
35,410
36,596
36,101
36,817
Benchmark Electronics, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(UNAUDITED)
(in thousands)
December 31,
December 31,
2021
2020
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
271,749
$
390,808
Restricted cash
—
5,182
Accounts receivable, net
355,883
309,331
Contract assets
155,243
142,779
Inventories
523,240
327,377
Other current assets
42,029
26,874
Total current assets
1,348,144
1,202,351
Property, plant and equipment, net
186,666
185,272
Operating lease right-of-use assets
99,158
79,966
Goodwill and other, net
269,912
276,646
Total assets
$
1,903,880
$
1,744,235
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Current liabilities:
Current installments of long-term debt and finance lease obligations
$
985
$
9,161
Accounts payable
426,555
282,208
Advance payments from customers
118,124
84,122
Accrued liabilities
108,718
105,645
Total current liabilities
654,382
481,136
Long-term debt and finance lease obligations, less current installments
129,289
131,051
Operating lease liabilities
90,878
72,120
Other long-term liabilities
55,529
70,340
Shareholders' equity
973,802
989,588
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
1,903,880
$
1,744,235
Benchmark Electronics, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
(in thousands)
(UNAUDITED)
Year Ended
December 31,
2021
2020
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income
$
35,770
$
14,055
Depreciation and amortization
44,152
48,792
Stock-based compensation expense
15,262
10,398
Accounts receivable, net
(46,967)
13,586
Contract assets
(12,464)
18,282
Inventories
(197,867)
(10,799)
Accounts payable
139,952
(15,553)
Advance payments from customers
34,002
46,612
Other changes in working capital and other, net
(14,462)
(4,935)
Net cash (used in) provided by operations
(2,622)
120,438
Cash flows from investing activities:
Additions to property, plant and equipment and software
(42,177)
(39,519)
Other investing activities, net
302
5,136
Net cash used in investing activities
(41,875)
(34,383)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Share repurchases
(40,216)
(25,220)
Net debt activity
(7,648)
(7,987)
Other financing activities, net
(26,088)
(24,319)
Net cash used in financing activities
(73,952)
(57,526)
Effect of exchange rate changes
(5,792)
3,505
Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash
(124,241)
32,034
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year
395,990
363,956
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of year
$
271,749
$
395,990
Benchmark Electronics, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Results
(Amounts in Thousands, Except Per Share Data)
(UNAUDITED)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Dec 31,
Dec 31,
2021
2021
2020
2021
2020
Income from operations (GAAP)
$
18,635
$
11,794
$
11,857
$
53,062
$
25,134
Amortization of intangible assets
1,591
1,596
1,979
6,384
9,099
Restructuring charges and other costs
4,099
2,070
4,490
9,341
13,227
Impairment
—
4,358
—
4,358
6,743
Ransomware incident related costs
—
(500)
(45)
(3,944)
(1,350)
Customer insolvency (recovery)
(72)
(168)
(553)
(425)
(1,702)
Non-GAAP income from operations
$
24,253
$
19,150
$
17,728
$
68,776
$
51,151
GAAP operating margin
2.9
%
2.1
%
2.3
%
2.4
%
1.2
%
Non-GAAP operating margin
3.8
%
3.3
%
3.4
%
3.0
%
2.5
%
Gross Profit (GAAP)
$
62,056
$
53,705
$
50,661
$
205,901
$
175,048
Customer insolvency (recovery)
(72)
(168)
(553)
(425)
(1,702)
Non-GAAP gross profit
$
61,984
$
53,537
$
50,108
$
205,476
$
173,346
GAAP gross margin
9.8
%
9.4
%
9.7
%
9.1
%
8.5
%
Non-GAAP gross margin
9.8
%
9.4
%
9.6
%
9.1
%
8.4
%
Selling, general and administrative
$
37,731
$
34,387
$
32,380
$
136,700
$
122,195
Non-GAAP selling, general and
$
37,731
$
34,387
$
32,380
$
136,700
$
122,195
Net income (GAAP)
$
12,419
$
8,065
$
7,695
$
35,770
$
14,055
Amortization of intangible assets
1,591
1,596
1,979
6,384
9,099
Restructuring charges and other costs
4,099
2,070
4,490
9,341
13,227
Impairment
—
4,358
—
4,358
6,743
Ransomware incident related costs
—
(500)
(45)
(3,944)
(1,350)
Customer insolvency (recovery)
(72)
(168)
(553)
(425)
(1,702)
Refinancing of Credit Facilities
276
—
—
276
—
Income tax adjustments(1)
(1,212)
(1,491)
(1,006)
(3,178)
(5,157)
Non-GAAP net income
$
17,101
$
13,930
$
12,560
$
48,582
$
34,915
Diluted earnings per share:
Diluted (GAAP)
$
0.35
$
0.23
$
0.21
$
0.99
$
0.38
Diluted (Non-GAAP)
$
0.48
$
0.39
$
0.34
$
1.35
$
0.95
Weighted-average number of shares used in calculating diluted earnings per share:
Diluted (GAAP)
35,410
35,666
36,596
36,101
36,817
Diluted (Non-GAAP)
35,410
35,666
36,596
36,101
36,817
Net cash (used in) provided by operations
$
(1,314)
$
(41,581)
$
94,823
$
(2,622)
$
120,438
Additions to property, plant and
(9,740)
(13,818)
(10,417)
(42,177)
(39,519)
Free cash flow (used)
$
(11,054)
$
(55,399)
$
84,406
$
(44,799)
$
80,919
(1)
This amount represents the tax impact of the non-GAAP adjustments using the applicable effective tax rates.
