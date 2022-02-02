Ready Capital Closes in Excess of $1.5 Billion in Bridge Financing During Fourth Quarter of 2021, More Than $3.7 Billion for the Year

Ready Capital Closes in Excess of $1.5 Billion in Bridge Financing During Fourth Quarter of 2021, More Than $3.7 Billion for the Year

NEW YORK, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ready Capital Corporation (NYSE: RC) ("Ready Capital" or the "Company") today announced the closing of more than 60 bridge loans totaling more than $1.5 billion for its National Bridge Lending Platform during the fourth quarter. The recent quarter's results build on the company's success during 2021, during which Ready Capital closed 180 bridge loans totaling approximately $3.7 billion in funding.

"We closed out 2021 with another quarter of exceptional production showcasing our pledge to produce unique loan structures to meet the demands of our diverse clients," said David A. Cohen, Managing Director and Co-Head of the National Bridge Lending platform. "We continue to push on the momentum of 2021 as we see further opportunities to expand our bridge lending to surpass what we achieved last year."

Ready Capital has posted the full list of transactions closed during the Fourth Quarter 2021.

About Ready Capital Corporation

Ready Capital Corporation (NYSE: RC) is a multi-strategy real estate finance company that originates, acquires, finances and services small to medium balance commercial loans. Ready Capital specializes in loans backed by commercial real estate, including agency multifamily, investor and bridge as well as SBA 7(a) business loans. Headquartered in New York, New York, Ready Capital employs over 500 lending professionals nationwide. The company is externally managed and advised by Waterfall Asset Management, LLC.

Contact:

Media Relations

Ready Capital Corporation

PR@readycapital.com

View original content:

SOURCE Ready Capital Corporation