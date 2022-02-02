At the launch of Spielwarenmesse Digital: Announcement of ToyAward winners

- Award-winning toys in five product categories

- Virtual Special Area shows all winners and nominees

NUREMBERG, Germany, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As an important quality seal, the ToyAward from Spielwarenmesse enjoys a special prominence in the international toy industry. At the opening of Spielwarenmesse Digital, this year's prize winners were announced. In the PreSchool category, the winner was the 'Emergency Doctor's Backpack' from Legler. Hutter Trade GmbH & Co. KG & DUJARDIN took the award in the SchoolKids category with 'Fabulus Elexus'. Meanwhile, 'echoes – the Audio Mystery Game' from Ravensburger was the winner for Teenager & Adults, and OPPI claimed first place in the Startup category with 'Piks'. 'Animal Friends' from Fischertechnik took first prize in the new Sustainability category. There were no nominees, and hence no winners, in the Baby & Infant group this year.

(PRNewsfoto/Spielwarenmesse eG) (PRNewswire)

All of the award-winning innovations were selected, by a jury of international industry representatives, for their prospect for retail success, play fun, safety, originality, comprehensibility of the product concept, and workmanship & quality. An overview of all nominees and winners is available in the ToyAward Special Area on Spielwarenmesse Digital.

Category PreSchool (3-6 years)

Emergency Doctor's Backpack, Legler

The 'Emergency Doctor's Backpack' from Legler is a modern interpretation

of the classic toy doctor's bag. Inside the high quality rucksack are a number of authentic-looking tools for simulating mobile emergency care – from bandages and a stethoscope to a blood pressure monitor and a mini-defibrillator. The jury of experts was impressed by the design of the medical kit: "The modern representation of the tools and their largely softwood construction are especially worthy of comment."

Category SchoolKids (6-10 years)

Fabulus Elexus, Hutter Trade GmbH & Co. KG & DUJARDIN

The secrets of chemistry are enchantingly packaged in the 'Fabulus Elexus' set from Hutter Trade GmbH & Co. KG & DUJARDIN. Using the Book of Magical Elixirs, young magicians can conjure up various potions from snail slime and elves' blood. Nor has the learning factor been neglected – before doing anything else, all the vials must first be labelled, and in doing so, children learn about the composition of the ingredients and what they do. "The kit has a big play-enjoyment factor and introduces chemistry to children in a fun way," was the approving comment of the jurors.

Category Teenager & Adults (10 years and older)

echoes – The Audio Mystery Game, Ravensburger

In 'echoes' by Ravensburger, mysterious cases have to be solved with the aid of audio sequences. First, the playing cards are scanned with an app. Using the audio hints that are then played back, the investigators work out how, and in what order, three cards need to be combined in order to reconstruct the sequence of events. In the view of the jury, "This audio game is ideal for

the podcast era, and its aural hints will train players' concentration."

Category Startup

Piks, OPPI

OPPI has rethought the world of building bricks. 'Piks' is an innovative set of wooden elements and conical soft rubber blocks, in different colours depending on their height. Their rounded tips create novel challenges for structural design. The instructions for reproducing the different illustrated designs are colour-coded according to difficulty. The jury praised the way that "This toy construction kit trains children's motor skills and concentration in equal measure."

Category Sustainability

Animal Friends, Fischertechnik

In 'Animal Friends', Fischertechnik has launched a building kit from raw materials that are 50% renewable. Various creatures can be constructed from the kit. Particularly striking are the vivid and abstract colours of the exceptionally stable and versatile models. "In terms of sustainability, this innovation from Fischertechnik, a well-known manufacturing brand, is sending an important message to the industry," commented the expert jury.

More information on the jury and the winners from previous years can be found on the website www.toyaward.com.

Spielwarenmesse®

The trade fair and marketing services provider Spielwarenmesse eG is the organiser of the Spielwarenmesse® – the leading international trade fair for toys, hobbies and leisure. This B2B fair creates a comprehensive communication and ordering platform for national and international exhibitors. Its presentation of innovations and comprehensive overview of the industry represent a valuable pool of information for specialist retailers from around the world, guiding them through the market every year. Since 2013, the term Spielwarenmesse® has also been a protected word mark in Germany.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1738534/Spielwarenmesse_ToyAward.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1738000/ToyAward_Logo.jpg

Presenters Jennifer Braun and Rob Taylor-Hastings introduce the ToyAward winners during the opening of Spielwarenmesse Digital. (PRNewsfoto/Spielwarenmesse eG) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Spielwarenmesse eG