Tri-County Financial Group, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 12:23 PM MST|Updated: 42 minutes ago

MENDOTA, Ill., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tri-County Financial Group, Inc. (The Company) (OTCQX: TYFG) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter of 2021.

Net income for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $1.9 million ($0.79 per share), compared to $4.7 million ($1.91 per share) during the fourth quarter of 2020.

Net interest income was $10.8 million during the quarter ended December 31, 2021, compared to $10.5 million in the same period of 2020, an increase of $329,000. The net interest margin was 3.32% for the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to 3.43% in the same quarter a year ago.

Noninterest income was $5.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, a decrease of $7.7 million, or 57%, compared to $13.6 million during the same period a year ago. Mortgage production declined $163 million or 57% from the prior year's strong origination activity. For the full year 2021, total secondary mortgage loans closed declined $241 million or 25% reflecting a slowdown from the peak levels seen in 2020. First State Mortgage standalone earnings decreased by $2.4 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2020.

Noninterest expense was $13.7 million during the quarter ended December 31, 2021, compared to $16.2 million in the same quarter of 2020, a decrease of $2.5 million, or 15%. The decrease is primarily related to lower levels of mortgage production costs in 2021.

Total loans declined $29.0 million, or 3%, to $1.024 billion at December 31, 2021, down from $1.053 billion the prior year end. There were $2.7 million in Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans remaining in loan balances at December 31, 2021 compared to $30.1 million the prior year end, a decrease of $27.4 million. Loan demand which is normally slower in the fourth quarter rose modestly from the third quarter as business loan demand improved despite the forgiveness of PPP loans. Outstanding balances of mortgage balances and other consumer credit have faced growth challenges with secondary market refinancing due to attractive long-term rates for borrowers. Nonperforming loans as a percent of total loans were 0.31% as of December 31, 2021, down from 0.73% at December 31, 2020.

The provision for loan loss declined $1.1 million as asset quality continues to improve to historically low levels. The Company provided $450,000 during the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to $1.5 million in the prior year period. The allowance for loan loss ended at $16.1 million at December 31, 2021 and represented 1.57% of gross loans compared to 1.47% at December 31, 2020 reflecting quarterly net loan growth of $18.8 million.

Deposits increased $70.0 million, or 6%, year-over-year, with the majority of the growth due to CARES Act economic relief programs and PPP proceeds. Part of this excess liquidity was used to increase the investment portfolio which rose $37.3 million or 38% year over year and totaled $137 million at December 31, 2021.

The Company's capital levels remain solid as of December 31, 2021, with a Tier 1 leverage ratio of 9.26%, up from 9.00% last year.

On December 14, 2021, the Board of Directors declared a regular dividend of $0.20 per share and a special dividend of $0.10 per share payable January 13, 2022, to shareholders of record on December 31, 2021.

In announcing the results, President and CEO, Tim McConville, stated "Our fourth quarter numbers reflected the slowdown in mortgage activity that had supplemented our results the last year and a half. Mortgage activity remains an important part of our business and we expect continued earnings contributions from this line of business.  Asset quality as measured by nonperforming loans to total loans is at record low levels as agricultural performance has been improving and household finances have strengthened during the pandemic. We believe that our diversified balance sheet and lines of business are well positioned in the event the Federal Reserve increases short term rates. In addition, as the various economies emerge from the lockdown and supply chain impacts, we expect loan demand returning to more normal levels in 2022."

Tri-County Financial Group, Inc. is the parent holding company for First State Bank, with offices in Mendota, Batavia, Bloomington, Geneva, LaMoille, McNabb, North Aurora, Ottawa, Peru, Princeton, Rochelle, Shabbona, St. Charles, Streator, Sycamore, Waterman and West Brooklyn. First State Bank is the parent company of First State Mortgage, LLC and First State Insurance. Tri-County Financial Group, Inc. shares are quoted under the symbol TYFG and traded on OTCQX.

TRI COUNTY FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. & SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

THREE MONTHS ENDED DEC 31ST

(000s omitted, except share data)










2021


2020







Interest Income



$    12,036


$    12,633

Interest Expense



1,203


2,129

Net Interest Income



10,833


10,504

Provision for Loan Losses



450


1,500

Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan Losses


10,383


9,004







Other Income



5,890


13,635

FDIC Assessments



73


150

Other Expenses



13,649


16,019

Income Before Income Taxes



2,551


6,470







Applicable Income Taxes



608


1,741

Security Gains (Losses)



-


-

Net Income (Loss)



$      1,943


$      4,729







Basic Net Income Per Share



$        0.79


$        1.91

Weighted Average Shares Outstanding


2,474,226


2,470,298


** Certain reclassifications have been made to preserve consistency between the periods presented.

TRI-COUNTY FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. & SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(000s omitted, except share data)






ASSETS


12/31/2021


12/31/2020

Cash and Due from Banks


$           172,804


$             84,047

Federal Funds Sold


13,097


25,934

Investment Securities


136,719


99,437

Loans and Leases


1,023,940


1,052,701

  Less:  Reserve for Loan Losses


(16,121)


(15,508)

Loans, Net


1,007,819


1,037,193

Bank Premises & Equipment


27,014


27,926

Intangibles


8,817


8,426

Other Real Estate Owned


2,117


2,648

Accrued Interest Receivable


4,674


5,147

Other Assets


31,514


39,591






        TOTAL ASSETS


$        1,404,575


$        1,330,349






LIABILITIES





Demand Deposits


177,943


180,247

Interest-bearing Demand Deposits


413,694


344,670

Savings Deposits


276,528


230,164

Time Deposits


339,541


382,967

        Total Deposits


1,207,706


1,138,048

Repurchase Agreements


26,401


21,059

Fed Funds Purchased


0


0

FHLB and Other Borrowings


5,000


4,000

Interest Payable


76


240

Subordinated Debt


9,761


15,696

         Total Repos & Borrowings


41,238


40,995

Other Liabilities


18,238


23,560

Dividends Payable


752


751

           TOTAL LIABILITIES


$        1,267,934


$        1,203,354






CAPITAL





Common Stock


2,476


2,476

Surplus


25,518


25,675

Preferred Stock


0


0

Retained Earnings


106,664


95,300

FASB 115 Adjustment


1,983


3,544

            TOTAL CAPITAL


136,641


126,995






TOTAL LIABILITIES AND CAPITAL


$        1,404,575


$        1,330,349






Book Value Per Share


$              55.17


$              51.29

Tangible Book Value Per Share


$              51.61


$              47.89

Bid Price


$              48.59


$              35.25

Period End Outstanding Shares


2,476,553


2,476,083

