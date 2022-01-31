DOLE KICKS OFF "HEALTHIER BY DOLE" ALTERNATIVE RECIPE SERIES WITH BIG GAME-WORTHY VEGAN TAILGATE

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- From birthdays and holidays to sporting events and vacations, Americans gather with family and friends to mark special occasions – most of which involve food. However, despite creating lasting memories, most of these celebrations end up being far less positive from a nutrition standpoint.

"Healthier by Dole" recipes, such as the Vegan Cheese Spread Platter offer a healthier version of favorite dishes for game-day celebrations and other occasions. (PRNewswire)

That's where Dole Food Company's latest healthy-living initiative steps up to the plate. "Healthier by Dole" is a new series of nutritious recipe and menu alternatives to iconic dishes enjoyed during life's big and small moments, such as the Big Game, graduations, office parties, backyard BBQs and more. Led by Melanie Marcus, RD, MA, Dole's nutrition and health communications manager, the program will offer easy-to-make recipes that are high in fruits and vegetables, full of flavor and crowd-pleasing for various occasions.

Kicking off the "Healthier by Dole" alternative recipe series is the Big Game Day Vegan Tailgate. Dole is offering 10 vegan entrée, side dish, dessert and drink recipes that score big on nutrition without sacrificing taste. The lineup features snackable, dip-based dishes and healthier versions of American tailgate favorites like fries, wings, tater tots, and mac n' cheese, with more than half of the tailgate recipes being gluten-free.

The nutritious inspiration may be more important than ever after the Calorie Control Council estimates that the average American consumes up to 3,600 calories at a Big Game party – which is more calories than the FDA recommends an adult consume in a single day.

"'Healthier by Dole' alternative recipe series is all about helping Americans make better meal and snacking choices while celebrating the biggest events of the year. At Dole, we're out to prove that even a Big Game Party can be healthy, delicious and fun at the same time," said Marcus. "From our Grilled Pineapple Fries to Baked Broccoli Cheese Tots and Air Fryer Buffalo Mushrooms, we're inviting football-loving families to make this year's Big Game weekend their tastiest and healthiest ever."

Dole's Top 10 Big Game Day Vegan Recipes:

For more "Healthier by Dole" original recipes, nutritional insights, and other information, visit www.dole.com or follow Dole's Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Pinterest pages.

