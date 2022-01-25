JUST IN TIME FOR NATIONAL PLAN FOR VACATION DAY, CARNIVAL CRUISE LINE'S JUBILEE OPENS FOR SALE New Excel-Class Ship Sailing From Galveston, Bringing LNG Propulsion, Roller Coaster, Exciting Dining and Entertainment Features in 2023

MIAMI, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Carnival Cruise Line's new Carnival Jubilee, the most-anticipated new ship coming to the Port of Galveston – is now accepting reservations for its inaugural 2023 and 2024 schedule. The ship's first available bookings coincide with National Plan for Vacation Day, a day encouraging consumers to plan their time off from work.

Carnival Jubilee, the cruise line's third Excel-class ship featuring all the fun already wowing guests aboard its sister Mardi Gras, will offer seven-day Western Caribbean itineraries from its homeport of Galveston, Texas beginning Nov. 18, 2023 with stops in Cozumel and Costa Maya, Mexico, as well as Mahogany Bay (Isla Roatan), Honduras.

"Since it's National Plan for Vacation Day, it's the perfect time to open Carnival Jubilee for sale and give our guests another incredible choice for their cruise vacation with the opportunity to visit some of the most beautiful ports in the Western Caribbean," said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line.

Before settling into its new home, Carnival Jubilee will depart on Oct. 30, 2023 from London (Southampton) on an 18-day transatlantic voyage. The ship will visit the Port of Vigo in Spain, Las Palmas and Tenerife in the Canary Islands, Funchal in Portugal and Grand Turk, before arriving in Texas.

Carnival Jubilee joins sisters Mardi Gras, sailing from Port Canaveral since mid-2021, and Carnival Celebration, which will be based in Miami beginning later this year. The ships run on a liquefied natural gas (LNG) technology platform. Carnival Corp. pioneered the introduction of LNG fuel in the passenger cruise sector as part of the company's ongoing commitment to sustainability and emissions reduction.

Carnival Jubilee will share features from her sister ships that guests know and love, including the award-winning and pulse-racing BOLT roller coaster, expanded dining options, more than 20 different stateroom categories and multiple levels of spacious and luxurious suites, and a stunning, three-deck atrium on the starboard side of the ship that overlooks the ocean and converts to an entertainment venue at night.

The ship will also have six fun-filled zones like her sisters, two of which will be brand-new concepts to be revealed at a later date. Details on these just-for-Jubilee firsts and other exciting news will be shared over the coming months.

