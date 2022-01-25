Hunter Street Partners Acquires Two Equipment Rental Facilities in Florida Minneapolis-based alternative investment manager expands its All-Star Rents equipment rental investment platform to further service customer demand in south and central Florida

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hunter Street , a Minneapolis-based alternative investment management firm, is pleased to announce the expansion of its All-Star Rents platform through the acquisition of two equipment rental facilities that focus on the sale, rental, and servicing of light equipment. Building on the initial acquisition in September 2020 of All-Star Equipment Rental in Naples, the All-Star platform now operates three locations in central and south Florida: Sarasota, Orlando, and Naples.

All-Star rents, sells, and services equipment including, but not limited to, forklifts, boom lifts, mini-excavators, skid steers, scissor lifts, and an extensive offering of small equipment. The firm serves a range of commercial end-markets including construction, renovation, landscaping, energy, milling, and agriculture companies throughout central and south Florida. Following these acquisitions, All-Star will continue to invest in its equipment offerings in order to service customer demand.

The Hunter Street team will work with All-Star to continue to build out its fleet and to identify other complementary businesses in the Southeast region that will allow All-Star to further expand its geographic footprint and enhance its platform.

"Many customers are taking on construction, renovation, and infrastructure projects at breakneck speeds, resulting in continued demand for light equipment. All-Star's ability to provide its customers with the equipment needed quickly and efficiently is a competitive advantage of the platform relative to major operators in the industry that cater their services to large general contractors," said Neal Johnson, CEO and CIO of Hunter Street.

"We're glad to see All-Star's clients continue to win projects throughout Florida, and we believe that Hunter Street's investment in the platform will help provide better and more efficient service as we continue to grow the customer base," said Andrew Platt, Partner at Hunter Street. "All-Star has built a strong reputation amongst contractors in south and central Florida. We look forward to strengthening this reputation as we scale our platform."

ABOUT HUNTER STREET

Hunter Street is a Minneapolis-based alternative investment management firm that provides creative capital solutions to operating partner teams and small to mid-sized companies for special situations, asset-based financings, and secondary purchases. The firm is focused on special opportunities across corporate finance, real estate, and specialty finance. Learn more about Hunter Street at www.hunterst.com.

ABOUT ALL-STAR

All-Star is a multi-site equipment rental business based in Florida. All-Star's fleet primarily consists of forklifts, boom lifts, mini excavators, skid steers, scissor lifts, and small to medium size equipment.

HUNTER STREET CONTACT

ir@hunterst.com

MEDIA CONTACT

Zach Kouwe / Shree Dhond

Dukas Linden Public Relations

hunterst@dlpr.com

View original content:

SOURCE Hunter Street Partners