Hilb Group Adds Insurance Consultants of Central Florida, Expands Market Presence

RICHMOND, Va., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hilb Group announced today that it has welcomed Insurance Consultants of Central Florida (ICCF) to its portfolio, adding to the company's growing presence in the Florida region. The transaction became effective December 31, 2021.

Based in Winter Park, Florida, ICCF is a full-service broker, providing clients with a range of products including individual, group, and commercial insurance solutions. Agency Principal John O'Donnell and his team of insurance professionals will join the Hilb Group's Florida regional operations.

"Joining the Hilb Group is an important step for our business and those we serve, as we are excited to expand the innovative offerings we provide our clients," said John O'Donnell. "We look forward to delivering the same local, trusted service to our customers in conjunction with greater resources from our new colleagues nationwide."

"We are pleased to continue our growth with the right partners and opportunities that build on our capabilities to serve clients in key markets," Hilb Group CEO Ricky Spiro said. "The addition of ICCF allows us not only to enhance our offerings and services, but importantly to continue our expansion and ongoing growth strategy in the state of Florida."

About Hilb Group: The Hilb Group is a leading property and casualty and employee benefits insurance brokerage and advisory firm headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. Hilb Group is a portfolio company of The Carlyle Group, a global investment firm. Hilb Group seeks to grow through strategic acquisitions and by leveraging its resources and expertise to drive organic growth in its acquired agencies. The company has completed more than 125 acquisitions and now has over 100 offices in 22 states. Hilb Group is rated as one of the Fastest Growing Brokers by Business Insurance, a Top P/C Agency by Insurance Journal, and one of America's Fastest Growing Private Companies in the Inc. 5000. For more information on Hilb Group's growth as well as career opportunities, please visit our website at http://hilbgroup.com.

