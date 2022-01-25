GoCoach Announces Platform Expansion That Targets Learning for Everyone, in Every Organization, Anywhere New Product and Initiative Come on the Heels of $3.5 Million Seed Investment

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GoCoach, a platform for upskilling, workplace learning, and coaching, is excited to announce GoCoach Learning for Everyone (L4E), a new offering aimed at ensuring every employee in every company has access to upskilling through the GoCoach marketplace and learning experience platform.

As employers deal with the ongoing impact of the Great Resignation, it's more important than ever to invest in all employees, not just the select few, to unlock the potential for each person's career and skill development. That's what GoCoach L4E does for employers. The first offering of its kind in the area of corporate learning and development, GoCoach L4E allows companies to immediately register and get unlimited access for all of their employees to take advantage of upskilling programs that are affordable and accessible for everyone.

"In this day and age, we need to ensure we are meeting all people from all walks of life with the ability and agility to enhance their skill bases for today and tomorrow," said Kristy McCann Flynn, GoCoach Founder and CEO. "Too often, we're seeing companies providing the gift of continuous learning just to preferred groups of individuals, rather than offering it to all. So we found a way to make continuous learning accessible to everyone — and make it budget-friendly for all our buyers."

GoCoach offers career coaching and learning at scale, so companies can educate, empower, and retain the people they hire. The B2B SaaS platform offers self-guided coach selection, requires no minimum enrollment number, and gives managers and employees clear views into their progress. GoCoach L4E was developed in direct response to market demand and needs voiced by GoCoach customers.

More than a dozen companies enrolled in the pre-launch of GoCoach L4E, making equitable access to ongoing education for all of their employees a top priority. Here's what leaders in two of those companies have to say about GoCoach L4E:

"We ' re very excited to extend our partnership with GoCoach to offer personalized learning to a broad population in our organization. GoCoach ' s collaborative approach has allowed us to double down on some performance management strategies we launched last year, with a key focus on competency development for our employee population." — Monica Matison , VP of People Operations at Shipwell, a cloud-based freight and transportation management solution

" SchoolMint is committed to upskilling and empowering our team, and our employee engagement surveys confirmed that personal career growth was a top employee priority. We previously piloted GoCoach with a targeted group and were thrilled with the results. When GoCoach approached SchoolMint about rolling out personalized coaching across our entire team, we jumped at the chance. Initial enthusiasm has been incredible." — Bryan MacDonald , CEO of SchoolMint, student enrollment software for PreK–12 schools, districts, and cities

The announcement of GoCoach L4E comes less than a month after the company secured an oversubscribed venture round led by Panoramic Ventures that raised $3.5 million. The caliber and variety of investors that participated in the funding round demonstrated broad support for GoCoach to strengthen its focus on enabling companies to deliver personalized, continuous learning for all.

GoCoach is on a mission to make it easy for everyone to grow in their careers, unlock their potential, and achieve greater happiness at work. A learning company first, GoCoach's goal is to help and educate companies to meet their goals by empowering their employees to take ownership of their careers.

