GIFT OF LIFE MICHIGAN UTILIZING SPECIALIST DIRECT'S TELEPULMONOLOGY SOLUTION TO INCREASE ORGAN TRANSPLANT RATES

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Specialist Direct's Telepulmonology Solution for Organ Procurement Organizations is enabling Gift of Life Michigan to save lives by facilitating the transplant of an increased number of donor lungs. Board-certified pulmonologists from Specialist Direct (SDI) are available on a near immediate, 24/7/365 basis, to assess the suitability of lungs for transplant.

"Specialist Direct has enabled us to improve the speed and accuracy of bronchoscopy interpretations by having real-time access to their transplant experienced pulmonologists. Their technology facilitates increased throughput of donor cases within our surgery center which increases organ recovery rates. Specialist Direct has been an outstanding partner," said Kim Baltierra, Director of Organ Services at Gift of Life Michigan.

Telepulmonology from Specialist Direct automates the entire diagnostic process for recovering lungs, including the upload of bronchoscopy studies, pulmonologist assessment, reporting, and sharing of mission critical transplant information. Donor case information within the SDI Cloud platform is quickly and easily shared with OPO staff and transplant surgeons to reduce organ discard as well as case times. "Gift of Life Michigan continues to pioneer innovative transplant solutions to save lives. Their use of our Telepulmonology Solution within their Ann Arbor surgery center is yet another example of Gift of Life Michigan's commitment to the delivery of transplant and OPO best practices," said W. Scott Rombach, Founder and CEO of Specialist Direct.

Specialist Direct is the market leader and standard of care in delivering comprehensive diagnostic solutions for the OPO community. By delivering OPO diagnostic best practices through its innovative OPO solutions, the company is committed to supporting the Association of Organ Procurement Organizations (AOPO) in achieving 50,000 annual transplants by 2026.

ABOUT GIFT OF LIFE MICHIGAN

Gift of Life Michigan is a federally designated organ procurement organization that serves the state of Michigan as the intermediary between donors, their families and hospital staff. In collaboration with Eversight, Gift of Life provides all services necessary for organ, eye and tissue donation. For more information, or to sign up on the Donor Registry, visit www.golm.org or call 866.500.5801.

ABOUT SPECIALIST DIRECT

Specialist Direct telehealth solutions provide real-time access to the world's top medical specialists to deliver superior patient outcomes. The company's diagnostic solutions for organ procurement organizations and transplant hospitals facilitate increased organ recovery rates and save lives. Its services include telecardiology, telepathology, telepulmonology and teleradiology. For more information visit specialistdirectinc.com.

