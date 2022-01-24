Zefr Partners with TikTok to Provide Brand Safety and Brand Suitability Measurement to Advertisers, Aligned to GARM Industry Standards

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zefr, the global leader in brand suitability for video, today announced the launch of its new brand safety and brand suitability post-bid measurement solution for in-feed ads on TikTok in North America (US and Canada), UK, and EU. Powered by Zefr's patented Cognition AI machine learning engine, the new product provides advertisers with independent, video-level verification of their content adjacencies on TikTok, with full mapping to the Global Alliance of Responsible Media (GARM) brand safety floor and brand suitability categories.

Zefr launches GARM Brand Safety and Brand Suitability Measurement on TikTok, with video-level transparency.

"TikTok is the fastest growing platform in the world, and this product partnership further signals their leadership position in GARM brand safety and brand suitability," said Rich Raddon, co-founder and co-CEO, Zefr. "Audience attention continues to shift away from the open web towards platforms like TikTok, and Zefr is thrilled to introduce a new technical architecture that properly measures video and feed environments signaling a new era in the legacy measurement space".

This new post-bid brand safety and brand suitability measurement product gives brands deeper insights and campaign analytics that are mapped back to each of the 11 GARM categories. Advertisers can access Zefr's safety and suitability dashboard by applying Zefr's measurement solution directly within the TikTok Ad Manager, after selecting TikTok proprietary pre-bid product such as TikTok's Inventory Filter.

TikTok provides a platform for brands to safely showcase their products and services while also connecting them with diverse communities," said Dave Byrne, Head of Brand Safety and Industry Relations. "We strive to build solutions responsibly, equitably, and openly so that people continue to create, watch, and share the content that they love. Our partnership with Zefr provides brands the opportunity and transparency to analyze and understand the impact of their campaigns that are safely running on our platform."

Zefr's Cognition AI engine combines audio, text, and video frame-by-frame analysis with scaled human review and moderation. Backed by years of video training data, Zefr's machine learning approach goes far beyond just text and creator analysis, combining video-level analysis with scaled moderation specifically mapped to the GARM industry standards. Zefr's tech stack was built specifically for video platforms, as traditional approaches to brand safety in the open web like semantics and keywords were insufficient for the highly dynamic and nuanced world of video

"We see Zefr and TikTok's partnership as an example of the type of collaboration between media stakeholders that is essential to achieving brand safety and suitability measurement, with video level transparency against GARM standards," said Rob Pearsall, Managing Director, Social Activation at Omnicom Media Group. "As OMG has demonstrated through our Council on Accountable Social Advertising, we see this a critical mandate on which social platforms must deliver, so being able to leverage new technology partners to better measure our adjacency in the TikTok feed is a very welcome and needed addition to the marketplace."

About TikTok

TikTok is the leading destination for short-form mobile video. Our mission is to inspire creativity and bring joy. TikTok has global offices including Los Angeles, New York, London, Paris, Berlin, Dubai, Mumbai, Singapore, Jakarta, Seoul, and Tokyo. www.tiktok.com.

About Zefr

Zefr is the leading data company that enables responsible marketing for advertisers in walled garden environments. Zefr's products put brands in control of their content adjacency on scaled platforms including YouTube, Facebook and TikTok, based on brand and industry standards like the Global Alliance of Responsible Media (GARM) framework. Rather than rely on keywords, Zefr leverages a patented Cognition AI technology to offer brands and agencies more accurate and transparent targeting and measurement solutions on scaled platforms. The company is headquartered in Los Angeles, California, with offices in New York, Chicago, London, Spain, Dubai and Sweden. For more information, go to: http://zefr.com.

Media Contact:

Andrew Serby, andrew.serby@zefr.com

