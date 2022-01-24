<span class="legendSpanClass">Everspring learning design expert Kathy Groth to speak alongside Notre Dame's Camille Rudge on how universities can cultivate and leverage course content to serve adult learners.</span>

The University of Notre Dame and Everspring to Present at UPCEA Webinar on January 25, 2022

CHICAGO, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Everspring Inc., a leading provider of higher education technology solutions and services to universities seeking to build market-leading online programs, announced today that Camille Rudge, director of continuing education at the University of Notre Dame, and Kathy Groth, vice president of learning design at Everspring, will co-present at a webinar hosted by the University Professional & Continuing Education Association (UPCEA) on Tuesday, January 25, 2022. The presentation explores the growing alternative credentials market and how universities can engage their faculty and subject matter expertise to serve both student and industry demand.

The joint presentation, entitled "Build It Now, for the Future: Using Stackable Learning Design Models to Support Adult Learners," begins at 2 p.m. ET through the UPCEA website. Notre Dame and Everspring will share how they worked together to build stackable course sequences for a new digital certificate and scaled the offering to serve multiple student segments.

Everspring brings its expertise in learning design to help universities design and build relevant programs that drive student engagement and deliver outstanding outcomes. Using a proprietary "academics-first" learning design approach, Everspring develops courses and programs that address the skills in greatest demand in the employment market in a way that reflects each university's unique mission and culture, exceeding the high expectations of students and faculty.

"It was important that Notre Dame's academic excellence and ethos of education as a force for social good were reflected in the courses we were creating," says Rudge. "Everspring's learning design and course development models allowed us to unlock the full potential of our subject matter expertise to build online content that resonates with a diverse set of global learners and is adaptable enough to be used in multiple course settings."

At the webinar, the speakers will discuss the future state of continuing education and how universities can use a multi-pronged learning design approach to achieve quality and scale. They will also speak on ways universities can focus learning design activities and energy to extend their content.

"Our work with Notre Dame has yielded powerful outcomes and the process is something that we are excited to share with our UPCEA colleagues," says Groth. "We built a world-class digital certificate designed to serve working professionals and built it in such a way that the value of that course content could easily translate to serve other student segments."

To learn more about the UPCEA webinar, visit https://www.upcea.edu/.

About UPCEA

UPCEA is the leading association for professional, continuing, and online education. Founded in 1915, UPCEA now serves the leading public and private colleges and universities in North America. The association supports its members with innovative conferences and specialty seminars, research and benchmarking information, professional networking opportunities and timely publications. Based in Washington, D.C., UPCEA builds greater awareness of the vital link between adult learners and public policy issues. Learn more at upcea.edu.

About Everspring

Everspring is a leading provider of education technology and services solutions for higher education. Our advanced technology, proven marketing approach, and robust faculty support and instructional design services deliver outstanding outcomes for our university partners, powering their success online. Everspring offers a range of full-service turnkey solutions, as well as standalone fee-for-service offerings, and innovative self-service products that enable universities to establish themselves as leaders in the digital delivery of higher education. Based in Chicago, Everspring serves a growing number of colleges and universities, nationwide.

Visit www.everspringpartners.com for more information. Don't just go digital. BE DIGITAL.™

