Storm Guard Looks to Expand Locations and Services in 2022

FORT WORTH, Texas, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Storm Guard- an innovative and community-driven roofing and construction brand – is gearing up for a busy year after rounding out 2021 with more locations, record sales, and well-deserved franchise award recognition. The brand is excited to announce that by the end of 2021, they have opened 35 locations across 17 different states. The brand is also pleased to say that they were able to sell over 3,500 roofs and were able to visit a quarter of a million doors with their franchise system. In addition, the brand has been working diligently to secure new franchise deals within Minneapolis, MN, Kansas City, KS, and Omaha, NE. Storm Guard is looking to have 100 franchise locations opened and operational within the next five years by becoming the standard for roofing and construction.

(PRNewsfoto/Storm Guard) (PRNewswire)

"I am tremendously proud of the work that we have done in 2021," said Shane Lynch, President of Storm Guard. "Despite it being an unpredictable year, we were able to open franchise locations and serve communities throughout the nation. I credit this to our incredible Storm Guard family and our loyal client base"

Storm Guard has big plans for 2022, including a new management system and tools to better help franchisees run their business. The brand is proud to announce their new Storm Guard Academy, an online Learning Management System (LMS) that will provide in-depth training for all new hires in the Storm Guard Franchise system. With this, franchise owners will not have to spend significant time and energy training employees but instead focus on their customers. The brand will also be implementing new tools that will provide a full understanding of a franchisee's performance across all areas of the business on a weekly basis.

Storm Guard has experienced high demand and growth throughout 2021, receiving some exceptional awards that recognize the brand as an innovator and a fast-growing franchise. Some of the awards include being ranked on the Most Profitable Franchises and being featured on the Culture100 List by the Franchise Business Review. In addition, the brand was also given the Game Changers Award from Franchise Dictionary.

"We are so humbled by all of the awards that we have received throughout 2021," said Lynch. "None of this would have been possible without our determined franchisees, the welcoming communities that have accepted us with open arms, and the rest of the Storm Guard family. I am so proud of the work that we have done and I am hopeful that 2022 will be our best year yet!"

Storm Guard is on a mission to provide exceptional restoration services to households all across the country by creating franchising opportunities. The ideal Storm Guard franchisee is driven, a good communicator, and takes immense pride in helping their community. The brand's initial franchise fee is $65,000 and the total investment ranges from $185,400-$221,600.

For more information about Storm Guard, go to https://www.stormguardrc.com. To learn more about franchising opportunities, visit https://www.stormguardfranchising.com/.

About Storm Guard: Founded in 2003, Storm Guard saw the demand for a company that specializes in roofing and construction. As a single location in Minnesota, Storm Guard found themselves traveling to help local communities that were devastated by natural disasters. After responding to a hurricane in Florida in 2012, the founders saw the need for their services all over the country and decided to turn it into a franchise. Today, Storm Guard has over 35 franchise locations across 17 different states. They are looking for dedicated and exceptional individuals to help continue their success throughout the nation.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Storm Guard