REI ENGINEERS, INC. CELEBRATES 25th ANNIVERSARY

RALEIGH, N.C., Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This year, REI Engineers, Inc. (REI) celebrates its 25th year of excellence in the engineering community. Blessed with a talented and energetic team of employee-owners with a passion to excel, REI continues to pursue its founding principles as this milestone is recognized.

"25 years ago, we set out to create a client-centric engineering practice that honored the contributions of each employee," Founder Gary Cattel, PE, said. "It's gratifying to see that concept flourish as REI with its geographic and staff growth. It's been a great journey from a bonus room in north Raleigh to offices in five (5) states and over 90 employees. Can't wait to see where the next quarter century takes us".

REI currently operates under the leadership of Scott Hinesley, PE, RRC, F-IIBEC, President, who joined REI in 1998. "I have been witness to the incredible growth and transformation of the company; none of which would have been possible without our dedicated team of employee owners and clients who continue to place their trust in us", Hinesley said. "Together, we have built a strong foundation on which REI can continue to succeed for the next 25 years and beyond."

REI Engineers, Inc. specializes in the science of roofing, waterproofing, exterior walls, forensics, and pavement engineering services. Additional information on our services can be found at www.reiengineers.com. Engineering solutions for tomorrow®

Nikole Pastore, Marketing Director, REI Engineers, Inc. 843.300.5864 | npastore@reiengineers.com

