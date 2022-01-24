Industry Veteran Davide Petramala Joins Subspace As Vice President of Sales

Cloud Executive Joins Premier WebRTC Delivery Network to Drive Global Sales and Business Development Strategies

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Subspace , the dedicated network for the world's biggest real-time applications, announced today that it has appointed seasoned business development expert Davide Petramala as the company's new Vice President of Sales. With a track record of breaking new ground, Petramala will bring over three decades of experience leading teams and developing go-to market strategies to Subspace and will oversee and lead all sales teams, develop new business strategies and opportunities, and help customers achieve maximum value with Subspace's expanding services.

Subspace logo (PRNewswire)

Subspace hires executive from Avaya to lead sales

Petramala spent the past 7 years at Avaya working in a variety of leadership roles and brings deep expertise in global B2B technology sales, business development, product and channel management, and customer success. Most recently, he served as the Managing Director of Avaya's public cloud business unit, overseeing the development of the company's cloud ecosystem of both global partners and developers while evangelizing the API economy and leading the overall market strategies for several teams. Petramala joined Avaya through the acquisition of Esna technologies inc., where he led the sales and business development teams globally for their portfolio of unified communications offerings.

"I'm so excited to join the Subspace team!" says Davide Petramala. "Going live with its global network for real time applications in November, the company is now poised to accelerate its go to market motions and meet the increased demand for a better internet to drive amazing customer experiences. I'm looking forward to leading their sales team and to being in a start-up environment again."

"We are honored to have an industry veteran like Davide join our team and bring his decades of expertise to Subspace as we continue to expand our network," says Bayan Towfiq, CEO and Founder of Subspace. "I look forward to partnering with Davide as we bring new products and services to market."

Petramala is an impressive addition to the number of well known communication and networking executives that make up Subspace's teams. With the recent public launch of Subspace's network, developers can scale and deliver their WebRTC applications globally for the first time ever. On Subspace, WebRTC applications are more stable, more secure, highly available, and more performant. Now, the growing demands for instant digital experiences such as metaverse environments and web3 activations can be successfully met and executed so users can truly have real-time connection.

Visit Subspace.com for more information or see it for yourself in Subspace in 180 Seconds on YouTube.

About Subspace

Subspace, launched in 2018, provides real-time application developers and companies with a platform to operate, deploy, and scale their applications. Our groundbreaking network infrastructure and services platform provides the lowest latency, most reliable and secure real-time performance on a fully controllable network ready for today's internet applications. On Subspace, customers see the difference, moving toward a world with instant communications and powerful internet connections. Subspace delivers the experience today's real-time users around the world deserve. Visit Subspace.com for more information.

Subspace Press Contact

Gillian Sheldon

Sheldon Strategy & Consulting

gillian@sheldonstrategy.com

Davide Petramala headshot (PRNewswire)

Davide comes from Avaya, one of the largest cloud communications and workstream collaboration companies. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Subspace