Morgan Li Expands Production Capabilities with New Facility

CHICAGO HEIGHTS, Ill., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Morgan Li, a custom fabricator of fixtures, furniture, and graphics for retail and hospitality brands, has completed the purchase of a 230,000 square foot facility in Chicago Heights, Ill. This purchase comes on the heels of a strong recovery in 2021,

Morgan Li acquired the 13-acre site, located at 1001 Washington Street, after years of expanded use under lease. The company completed the purchase of this space in late 2021, nearly doubling its total square footage under ownership and providing space for expansion and investment.

"We're ecstatic to announce the opening of our third Chicago Heights, Illinois production facility," said Andy Rosenband, CEO of Morgan Li. "Since my grandfather founded Par Steel Products just down the street from this facility in 1943, we've been a part of the Chicago Heights community and remain committed to growing the local economy."

The Washington facility sits approximately a quarter mile from Morgan Li's headquarters; provides easy access to the company's central manufacturing hub, Lincoln Highway facility, and major interstates; adds ten loading docks (expanding to 13 in summer 2022); and will house a state-of-the-art paint line currently being installed and will be operational by beginning of Q2 2022.

In addition to providing clients with additional production capabilities, the purchase of this facility expects to add 25-30 jobs in 2022, with plans to add 40 jobs by the end of the year.

"As companies continue to face the burden of long, complex supply lines, we're proud to open another centrally-located facility to better serve our clients," said Jonathan Rosenband, President of Morgan Li. "Through strategic investments in facilities like this, Morgan Li can remain a leader in providing custom fixtures and furniture to customers both large and small."

About Morgan Li

Headquartered in Chicago Heights, Illinois, Morgan Li combines 600,000 square feet of domestic production space with 3.2 million additional square feet of global manufacturing capabilities to combine wood, metal and graphics. To learn more about Morgan Li, head to www.morganli.com or follow us on Twitter, Facebook, or LinkedIn.

