Kinex Medical Releases Pivotal Market Report on the Future of Telerehabilitation

WAUKESHA, Wis., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kinex Medical , a leading provider of orthopedic specialty medical equipment for acute, post-acute, and in-home rehabilitation, today announced the release of a pivotal market report on how value-based care trends are driving innovation in post-surgical recovery.

In the face of unprecedented demand for total joint arthroplasty, orthopedic surgeons, hospital executives, and ambulatory surgery center leaders must balance higher surgical volumes while simultaneously minimizing costs, preserving quality of care, and improving the overall patient experience. Innovations in post-surgical rehabilitation offer great promise to patients, providers, and payers as they begin to migrate from fee-for-service to value-based care. Without new ways to manage recovering patients, systems risk sacrificing their organization's financial health or their key patient quality outcome scores.

Kinex Medical's Recovery Reimagined: Innovation in Total Knee Arthroplasty Post-Operative Recovery chronicles new developments in at-home recovery and remote patient monitoring. Based on insights and trends from a quantitative market survey of 189 high-volume orthopedic surgeons, service line leaders, and hospital system executives, the report presents predictive findings, top 2022 health system strategic goals, and the most wanted features in a post-operative telerehabilitation solution.

"As TKA surgical volumes spike and the site of care continues its shift to outpatient settings, we'll continue to see the need for telerehabilitation to grow," said Mike Buckholdt , President, Kinex Medical. "Care providers need a way to monitor and manage their patients' recovery journeys in a cost effective, clinically equivalent way. The new class of post-operative recovery devices empower providers, patients, and payers looking for new ways to deliver unparalleled quality and a stellar patient experience at a reduced cost."

The report chronicles challenges facing providers today, especially amid pandemic safety concerns, including: providers' inability to track and monitor patient recovery; difficulty managing and containing episodic cost; the need to intervene in a timely manner; and a desire to reduce costly readmissions. These challenges dovetail with their top two stated strategic priorities for the year ahead: improving patient satisfaction (49.7% of respondents) and improving quality of care (49.2% of respondents).

Other top insights paint a picture of the need for immediate adoption of innovative recovery methods:

87% of surgeons believe telerehabilitation is the future of recovery.

62% of orthopedic surgeons would like to encourage its use among their patients.

More than 80% of surgeons listed "improving clinical outcomes" as their highest near-term post-surgical strategic priority.

Yet, fewer than 15% of respondents report having the capability to perform remote objective assessments.

Instead, 84% of providers today rely on patient-reported outcomes to track recovery.

