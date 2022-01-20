Carrie Finney Promoted to CEO and Chairman of Texas-based The CMI Group Tom Stockton transitions to Chief Strategy Officer of the industry-leading receivables management and customer care company he founded nearly 40 years ago

PLANO, Texas, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The CMI Group, an employee-owned company (ESOP) and the industry-leading solutions provider to clients nationwide, announced today the promotion of Carrie Finney to Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board. She will also continue in her role as President. Founder and long-serving Chairman and CEO Tom Stockton will transition to his new role as Chief Strategy Officer and will continue as a Director on the Board.

Since joining the company in 1998, Finney's innovative strategies and results-focused, collaborative vision have propelled her career at CMI, including her most recent role as President and CFO. Over the course of her career at The CMI Group, she has led the company's growth and diversification into multiple lines of business and expanded vertical markets, including government, toll authorities, telecommunications, utilities, healthcare, insurance and financial services.

"I'm honored to lead The CMI Group during this exciting time of growth and innovation, and I'm very proud of our employees and their continued contributions to this company. It's because of them that we're successful," said Finney. "I appreciate the opportunities and the trust that Tom gives his team, including myself, always looking for ways to raise people up and promote from within, and allowing us to reach our full potential. I look forward to growing this organization for and with all our employee owners."

The CMI Group's full suite of customer care services has expanded to include omnichannel communications for customer care, receivables management, outsourced sales, business processes support and outsourcing, among many more. As part of Finney's vision for international growth, the Mexico and Philippines locations were established by The CMI Group in 2021, cementing a global footprint both nearshore and offshore to support customers with "follow-the-sun" capabilities, scheduling accommodation and cost savings for The CMI Group's clients. She plans to continue that growth trajectory and expand the company's global reach as CEO.

"Carrie is a collaborative leader who seeks input from her team, and she holds us all accountable to achieving the results we strive toward," said Stockton. "I always wanted to build a company that was successful not for success's sake, but one that was well respected and achieved a reputation for integrity in the marketplace. I think we've accomplished that at CMI thanks to our people who have stayed true to our values and showing that relationships matter for both our employees and our clients. The CMI Group is a 100-percent ESOP company, giving every employee a vested interest in the company's growth and success."

As President, CEO and Chairman of the Board, Finney will oversee the day-to-day operations of the company while focusing on growth strategies and expansion into additional markets and services. Stockton will continue to advise the executive leadership team in strategy and growth opportunities. "I'm very grateful for my time at CMI, from the very beginning until now. I couldn't ask for a better, more rewarding career," added Stockton.

Stockton founded The CMI Group with two additional partners and one employee in 1985 and grew the company to serve a multitude of industries across the United States. Today the company provides a spectrum of services for its many clients and counts more than 600 employees in its global operations, providing omnichannel customer care and enhanced operational efficiency for clients and their consumers.

About The CMI Group, Inc.

The CMI Group, a leader in accounts receivable management, customer care, revenue cycle management, and omnichannel communications. The CMI Group is a 100-percent employee owned solutions provider to clients nationwide. Through its subsidiaries, The CMI Group delivers innovative business process outsourcing, revenue cycle, accounts receivable and contact center solutions resulting in enhanced operational efficiency and increased revenue for its clients. The CMI Group believes there is power in relationships and success occurs when individuals collaborate on a common objective. The CMI Group is dedicated to building the trust and bonds that deliver positive results for both our clients and their consumers. Visit thecmigroup.com for more information.

